Venezuelan newspaper attacked with firebombs, no injuries or major damage

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan newspaper that takes a critical line against President Hugo Chavez's government says its office has been attacked with firebombs.

Carlos Hernandez is executive director of Las Noticias de Cojedes. He says no one was injured when unknown people hurled two Molotov cocktails at the building early Tuesday.

Hernandez told the local television channel Globovision there was minor damage to the structure and to a vehicle. Firefighters doused the flames.

Hernandez said the motive was unclear, but it could be due to the daily's critical stance toward the government.

In June, attackers threw firebombs at the Cadena Capriles newspaper group's office in Caracas, causing minor damage.