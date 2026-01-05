Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Venezuelan Political Crisis

Venezuela orders nationwide manhunt for supporters after Maduro's arrest by US forces

An emergency decree targets anyone who supported military operation that led to drug trafficking charges against former president

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Nicolas Maduro was ‘the world’s largest drug dealer’ with a global network: DHS official Video

Nicolas Maduro was ‘the world’s largest drug dealer’ with a global network: DHS official

DHS public affairs assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin discusses the capture of Nicolas Maduro and the Trump administration’s continuing crackdown on illegal immigration on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’ 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Venezuelan authorities have been ordered to find and arrest anyone involved in supporting the military operation that led to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.

A state of emergency decree issued Saturday, but published Monday, orders police to "immediately begin the national search and capture of everyone involved in the promotion or support for the armed attack by the United States," according to the text of the decree, Reuters reported. 

It was not clear what charges could be levied against those taken into custody. 

Maduro made his first court appearance Monday in New York, days after he and his wife were arrested by U.S. forces over the weekend. 

FETTERMAN DEFENDS TRUMP'S VENEZUELA MILITARY OPERATION AGAINST CRITICISM FROM FELLOW DEMOCRATS

Venezuelan government supporters on the street waving signs in support of Nicolas Maduro

Government supporters hold dolls from the TV program, Super Bigote, based on President Nicolás Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores, during a protest demanding their release from U.S. custody in Caracas, Venezuela on Sunday. The government has ordered police to search for and arrest anyone involved in supporting the U.S. military operation that happened over the weekend. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Both have been charged by the Justice Department with narco-terrorism and other offenses. 

"I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is written here," Maduro said in court as the charges against him were read. 

DEMOCRATS LABEL TRUMP'S VENEZUELA OPERATION AN 'IMPEACHABLE OFFENSE'

A side by side photo of President Donald Trump and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

A side-by-side photo of President Donald Trump and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. (Joe Raedle/Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

In Maduro's absence, Delcy Rodríguez, his former number two, has been sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela. Rodriguez, 56, has long been a confidant and backer of Maduro. 

She was the country's vice president from 2018 through Sunday. 

Despite denouncing the U.S. military operation, Rodriguez said in a Sunday social media post that the country aspires towards balanced and respectful international relations between Caracas and Washington

Trump threatens second strike if Venezuela 'doesn't behave' Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence," she wrote. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue