Venezuela orders nationwide manhunt for supporters after Maduro's arrest by US forces

Venezuelan authorities have been ordered to find and arrest anyone involved in supporting the military operation that led to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.

A state of emergency decree issued Saturday, but published Monday, orders police to "immediately begin the national search and capture of everyone involved in the promotion or support for the armed attack by the United States," according to the text of the decree, Reuters reported.

It was not clear what charges could be levied against those taken into custody.

Maduro made his first court appearance Monday in New York, days after he and his wife were arrested by U.S. forces over the weekend.

Both have been charged by the Justice Department with narco-terrorism and other offenses.

"I am innocent. I am not guilty of anything that is written here," Maduro said in court as the charges against him were read.

In Maduro's absence, Delcy Rodríguez, his former number two, has been sworn in as the interim president of Venezuela. Rodriguez, 56, has long been a confidant and backer of Maduro.

She was the country's vice president from 2018 through Sunday.

Despite denouncing the U.S. military operation, Rodriguez said in a Sunday social media post that the country aspires towards balanced and respectful international relations between Caracas and Washington.

"We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence," she wrote.