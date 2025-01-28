US consulate warns of gun battles, IEDs, kidnappings in Mexican border towns near Texas

American officials in Mexico have issued the highest-level travel warning amid increased gun battles, kidnappings and IEDs in a town that sits on the Texas border. The State Department has put the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, which sits across the border from McAllen, Texas, under a "Level 4: Do not travel" advisory.

"As a precaution, U.S. government employees have been ordered to avoid all travel in and around Reynosa and Rio Bravo outside of daylight hours and to avoid dirt roads throughout Tamaulipas," the consulate wrote in a statement.

Authorities are urging Americans to avoid dirt roads, not to touch unknown objects near or on roads and to plan travel during daylight hours. Additionally, Americans are advised to notify family and friends of their whereabouts "for your safety."

The State Department’s Level 4 warning indicates that there is a "greater likelihood of life-threatening risks." Additionally, the department warns that the U.S. government "may have very limited ability to provide assistance, including during an emergency" to Americans in areas under its highest-level advisory.

"The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so. We advise that you write a will prior to traveling and leave DNA samples in case of worst-case scenarios," the State Department’s website reads.

Last year, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos told Fox News Digital that the American people were "exhausted" by lawmakers "just kicking the ball" on immigration.

Illegal immigration played a major role in the election, with both President Donald Trump and his opponent, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, making trips to the border.

Since taking office, President Trump has made major changes to US immigration policy and leaders in his administration are taking action. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined an immigration enforcement raid in New York City on Tuesday.

Noem posted footage and images of the raid, saying that "Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody - thanks to [ICE.] Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets."

A DHS spokesperson said the dawn operation targeted "murderers, kidnappers, and individuals charged of assault and burglary."

Earlier this month, then-incoming border czar Tom Homan reiterated Trump’s pledge to "run the biggest deportation operation this country has ever seen," adding that it would focus on "public safety threats."

While Tamalipas, Mexico, remains under a Level 4 advisory, there are several parts of the country that are under lower-level advisories. The State Department keeps an updated interactive map on its website to help Americans understand risks when planning international travel.