US-backed Gaza aid group launches bold new system to deliver food directly to families

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – Amid charges that its distribution model forces civilians to travel long distances and pass through military zones, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) announced a new initiative on Wednesday to add another layer of security to deliver food aid directly to Gazans in need, without diversion or interference from Hamas.

The new system enables community leaders to contact GHF or one of its non-governmental organization (NGO) partners to coordinate local distribution. A GHF team will vet the leader, determine their needs, and set up the initial distribution of food aid. Boxes will be collected by locals at a predetermined location, and GHF will verify that boxes are distributed to aid recipients listed by the community leader.

GHF interim Executive Director John Acree told Fox News Digital, "We simply can’t keep doing things how they’ve always been done. Big challenges need new thinking, and I commend our team for continuing to think outside the box as we address pressing humanitarian needs on the ground."

PEOPLE IN GAZA ARE THANKING TRUMP FOR AID, LEADER OF US-BACKED GROUP SAYS

Using this method, GHF partnered with Gazan NGO Al-Amal to successfully deliver some 2,000 boxes of food aid to residents of central Gaza.

Though GHF has delivered 67 million meals since beginning operations in May, it has faced criticism over its distribution model, which required Gazans to reach one of four distribution points to receive aid.

Critics, including the U.N., UNRWA and other aid groups, have seized on reports that aid recipients have been shot at and even killed by the Israel Defense Forces while seeking GHF aid. The IDF said those reports "are false."

Testimonies from Gaza residents, released by Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), show that "Hamas fires at Gaza residents near the aid distribution sites, spreads false claims about IDF fire, publishes fabricated data about large numbers of casualties, and circulates fake footage," COGAT said.

ISRAEL RELEASES CONVERSATIONS OF GAZA RESIDENTS AMID CRITICISMS OF AID DELIVERY SYSTEM

GHF leaders have also charged Hamas with hoarding humanitarian aid, and selling or using the aid "for coercive purposes."

Acree acknowledged that "The Gaza Strip is a dynamic, dangerous environment that requires innovative solutions to get food to those who need it most. This is the latest example of GHF doing exactly that. I am encouraged by the results of this program and proud to work alongside our local NGO partner as we continue to feed the people of Gaza."

NETANYAHU AND TRUMP TO MEET IN DC AS GAZA’S FATE WITHOUT HAMAS IS DEBATED

GHF hopes to partner with additional NGOs to expand its delivery service. Its ultimate goal is to distribute over 20,000 boxes of aid – 1.2 million meals – each day throughout Gaza.

Despite negative feedback about the GHF model from the UNRWA and NGOs, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of the important role the new aid system plays in getting Gazans fed.

In an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria," on Wednesday, Netanyahu was asked whether he would agree to demands that the U.N. be placed back in charge of humanitarian aid distributions in Gaza.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have our own distribution system that has been established to prevent Hamas from stealing the food that is supposed to go to the population," Netanyahu replied. "They steal it, they take it for themselves and the remainder, they hike the prices and basically, extort the Palestinian population in order to use it to continue recruiting people to their war machine.

"Obviously, we don't want to give up the thing that we began with, which is distribution that goes directly to the people."

The U.S. State Department has already approved funding of $30 million for GHF.