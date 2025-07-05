American veterans attacked, injured while distributing aid in Gaza with US-backed group

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two American veterans working with the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were injured in an attack while distributing aid to Palestinians. The two veterans are reportedly receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition. GHF said the Americans were "highly decorated" veterans.

"GHF has repeatedly warned of credible threats from Hamas, including explicit plans to target American personnel, Palestinian aid workers, and the civilians who rely on our sites for food. Today’s attack tragically affirms those warnings," the organization wrote on X.

GHF vowed that it was still committed to the mission of delivering aid to Gazans even in the face of violent attacks.

The organization later posted an image of grenade fragments left over from the attack, showing the weapons were packed with ball bearings. GHF said that after throwing the grenades the two assailants ran into a crowd of civilians. According to GHF Executive Chairman Rev. Johnnie Moore, the grenades were found to be of Iranian origin and have been "commonly used by Hamas."

"I am sorry to say also that today’s terror attack on Americans is partly a byproduct of the legitimacy that many in the press and at the [U.N.] provide to Hamas —amplifying Hamas’s lies about GHF every day, but also actively collaborating with Hamas," Moore wrote on X.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee condemned the attack, saying that "With Hamas no good deed goes unpunished."

"The Hamas terrorist organization and other terrorist groups in Gaza continue efforts to sabotage and fail the distribution of humanitarian aid at the distribution sites and on the way to them," IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani wrote in a statement. "IDF troops facilitated a safe evacuation for further medical treatment. The Hamas terrorist organization and other terrorist groups in Gaza continue to harm the Gazan civilians."

GHF slammed the international community over its silence on the threats and violence against its aid workers.

"For weeks, we warned this would happen. We asked the aid community to condemn threats. They stayed silent. We asked the media to stop laundering Hamas lies. They kept printing. Today, Hamas followed through by attacking American veterans with grenades as they delivered food. The silence is deafening. At what point is allowing Hamas to terrorize aid workers and run a propaganda campaign through Western media no longer acceptable?"

The attack comes just one week after the organization said that Hamas put bounties on the heads of its workers, American and Palestinian alike. According to GHF, Hamas was offering money to anyone who killed or injured one of the organization’s aid workers.

"We are aware of credible reports that Hamas is openly targeting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and those who work with us. According to these reports, Hamas has placed bounties on both our American security personnel and Palestinian aid workers, offering cash rewards to anyone who injures or kills them," GHF told Fox News Digital.

"The targets of Hamas’ brutality are heroes who are simply trying to feed the people of Gaza in the middle of a war."

As of July 4, GHF said it had delivered 60 million meals since it began distributing aid in May.