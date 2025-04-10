Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Ted Cruz

American victims of terrorism could soon sue international orgs if Cruz's bill passes

The new legislation would allow American victims of October 7 attacks to hold UNRWA accountable for alleged Hamas support

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Families of Hamas hostages sue Mahmoud Khalil, anti-Israel groups Video

Families of Hamas hostages sue Mahmoud Khalil, anti-Israel groups

Iris Weinstein Haggai, whose parents were slain on Oct. 7 and their bodies taken hostage by Hamas, and her attorney, National Jewish Advocacy Center director Mark Goldfeder, join 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the lawsuit.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is introducing legislation that would allow American victims of terror groups to hold the organizations that fund those groups accountable in a court of law. The Texas Republican is reintroducing the Limiting Immunity for Assisting Backers of Lethal Extremism (LIABLE) Act, which is similar to a bill he introduced during the last Congress. That version had the backing of then-Sen. Marco Rubio.

As of now, Americans are able to sue foreign governments in specific cases outlined in the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), but they are unable to sue international organizations, which enjoy immunity under the International Organization Immunities Act (IOIA). However, the LIABLE Act would create an exception in the IOIA, allowing Americans to sue organizations that knowingly provide support or resources to terrorist groups.

Ted Cruz, UNRWA, Hamas terrorists

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is reintroducing legislation that would make it so American victims of terror can sue international organizations. (Getty Images)

TRUMP CUTS US OFF FROM UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, BANS UNRWA FUNDING

"UNRWA has knowingly provided salaries and materials to Hamas for decades. That support enabled Hamas to arm itself, create its vast underground terrorist infrastructure, and launch its October 7th atrocities on Israel," Cruz said in a statement on the original piece of legislation introduced in 2024. "That attack included the murder and kidnapping of dozens of Americans. The victims and their families deserve the ability to hold UNRWA accountable in court for its support of Hamas and for what happened on October 7th."

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is a major target of this legislation. UNRWA has faced accusations of aiding Hamas before, during and after the terror group carried out its Oct. 7 massacre. In August 2024, the agency fired nine workers who were allegedly involved in the attacks, which left 1,200 dead and 251 taken hostage.

"The legislation is premised on a false narrative that was debunked more than a year ago by the U.S. National Intelligence Council, which confirmed that UNRWA is not aligned in any way with Hamas," William Deere, Director of UNRWA's Representative Office in Washington, told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital did not provide Deere with a copy of the updated legislation and used the 2024 bill as a reference in its request for comment.

"The report also noted that Israeli dislike of UNRWA serves to mischaracterize its assessments of the agency resulting in distortions. Rhetoric equating UNRWA with Hamas is factually incorrect, disrespectful, and dangerous to the UNRWA workforce providing health, education and social services in the multiple conflict zones across the Agency’s five operating areas," Deere said.

Hamas bomb shelter attack

Mohammad Abu Itiwi during the October 7th Massacre. The Hamas Nukhba commander was involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians on October 7th and, according to the IDF, was simultaneously employed by UNRWA. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

CRITICS SAY UN'S GLOBAL COMMS OFFICE PROMOTES ANTI-ISRAEL BIAS

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), identified Hamas Nukhba commander Mohammad Abu Itiwi, who was involved in the Oct. 7 massacre, as a former UNRWA employee.

U.N. watchdog organization U.N. Watch published a report in November 2023 that detailed instances of UNRWA teachers celebrating the Oct. 7 attacks on their personal social media accounts. One such example was Rawya Halas, Director of the UNRWA Khan Younis Training Center, who called one of the alleged Oct. 7 perpetrators a "hero" and the "prince of Khan Younis." Halas was featured in an UNRWA campaign just weeks after the deadly attacks in Israel.

However, alleged ties between UNRWA and Palestinian terror groups, like Hamas, were uncovered long before Oct. 7, 2023.

Unrwa shirt

The UNRWA logo is seen on the vest of an employee during a visit to the Jabal El Hussein refugee camp in 2024.  (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2008, Reuters reported that UNRWA science teacher Awad al-Qiq allegedly built rockets for Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). The outlet reported at the time that al-Qiq’s family denied he was involved in terrorism, but militant leaders hailed him as a martyr and the head of PIJ’s "engineering unit." 

The U.S. paused its funding to UNRWA in 2024 under then-President Joe Biden, prior to the completion of the agency’s investigation into its staff’s possible involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks. In 2025, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that pulled U.S. funding from several U.N. organizations, including UNRWA.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

More from Politics