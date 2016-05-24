Expand / Collapse search
UN laments absence of G-7 from key humanitarian summit

By | Associated Press
    United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon speaks during a side event entitled: "Mayor’s Focus Session: Cities’ Response to Migration" at the the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Tuesday, May 24, 2016. World leaders and representatives of humanitarian organisations from across the globe gathered in Istanbul on May 23-24, 2016 for the first World Humanitarian Summit, focused on how to reform a system many judge broken. (Isa Terli/Pool Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Binali Yildirim, center, who replaces the outgoing prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu, smiles to cheering lawmakers at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, May 24, 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved a new government formed by his trusted ally who has pledged to push through constitutional reforms that would expand the powers of the presidency. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

ISTANBUL, Turkey – United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has criticized the leaders of the world's wealthiest countries for failing to attend a pivotal humanitarian summit in Turkey.

At the closing of the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Ban said it was "disappointing that some world leaders" could not attend, singling out the Group of Seven countries.

The group includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Only Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the summit.

"The absence of these leaders from this meeting does not provide an excuse for inaction," Ban said. "They have a unique responsibility to pursue peace and stability."

The summit, which aimed to boost humanitarian responses to global crises, drew the participation of 65 heads of states.