Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

UN envoy wants action on Syria's missing, new constitution

Associated Press
  • c14be2e8-
    Image 1 of 2

    Geir Pedersen, The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, speaks during a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

  • 250fe656-
    Image 2 of 2

    The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen greets people before the start of a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

UNITED NATIONS – The new U.N. special envoy for Syria says his goals are to achieve "concrete action" on detained and missing people and the convening of a committee to draft a new constitution for the war-torn country "as soon as possible."

Geir Pedersen says he also wants to begin a sustained dialogue with the government and opposition "on building trust and confidence," to engage a wide range of Syrians and to help the international community deepen its dialogue on achieving a political settlement of the eight-year conflict.

Pedersen's first briefing to the Security Council Thursday indicated a much broader approach to trying to end the war and restore peace to Syria than his predecessor, Staffan de Mistura, who spent his last year trying unsuccessfully to form a constitutional committee.