Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom
Published

UK to start ‘points-based immigration system’ giving preference to skilled migrants

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.K. government on Tuesday unveiled a new points-based immigration system that will assess prospective immigrants based on their skills, qualifications and salary while shifting the economy away from a reliance on cheap labor.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government said the new rules would "open up the U.K. to the brightest and the best from around the world.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his first Cabinet meeting flanked by his new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, centre right, after a reshuffle the day before, inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his first Cabinet meeting flanked by his new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, centre right, after a reshuffle the day before, inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.  (AP)

The new rules follow Britain’s calamitous exit from the European Union last month after 47 years of membership.

More than 3 million EU citizens currently living in the U.K. are entitled to stay. But from January 1, 2021, new immigration rules will apply to EU and non-EU citizens alike.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said Britain's new "points-based immigration system" would assess prospective immigrants on a range of skills, qualifications, salaries or professions.

The new rules make it tougher for EU citizens but easier for people from many other nations starting next year. Skilled immigrants are currently required to have a university degree but in the future will only need the equivalent of Britain's pre-university "A levels."

ITALIAN MAN, 101, TOLD HE NEEDED HIS PARENTS TO CONFIRM IDENTITY AFTER BREXIT APP GLITCH

The government said it would come up with specific proposals for scientists, graduates, health care workers and those in the agricultural sector. But there is no specific immigration route for what the government calls "low-skilled workers" — a category it says includes 70 percent of the more than 1 million EU citizens who have moved to the U.K. since 2004.

The immigration plan still has to be passed by Parliament — which is highly likely since the Conservatives have a large majority.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response to some employers’ arguments that the new changes could bring about a labor crisis for sectors such as health and social care, the government said the U.K. needed to “shift the focus of our economy away from a reliance on cheap labor from Europe and instead concentrate on investment in technology and automation," adding: "Employers will need to adjust."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.