2 UK lawmakers sworn into Parliament while carrying their babies

Two U.K. members of Parliament were sworn into office Tuesday while carrying their babies, photos showed.

The two members were Kemi Badenoch of the Conservative Party and Stella Creasy of the Labour Party.

Badenoch serves as an MP for Saffron Walden, an area about 20 miles south of Cambridge. She gave birth to her third child -- a girl -- while campaigning for reelection.

In a photo posted to her Instagram page, Badenoch is seen surrounded by her family and fellow Tories.

“THANK YOU to my wonderful husband and beautiful children who don’t see as much as me as they should do (even during maternity leave) because of the job I chose,” she wrote. “I am a very lucky woman indeed.”

Creasy, who serves for Walthamstow, gave birth to her daughter late last month -- just in time to return to the campaign trail.

A photo taken soon after her reelection last week showed Creasy on stage with her newborn child.

Creasy wrote on Instagram that parliamentary procedure requires she be physically present when sworn in so that she can have “maternity leave and Walthamstow still gets a vote via my proxy.”

“…Thankfully not too bothered by the mother of all parliaments…” she wrote.

Walthamstow is about 15 miles north of London.