UK billionaire’s daughter-in-law charged in shooting death of top Belize cop

The daughter-in-law of a British billionaire was charged Monday with manslaughter by negligence in the shooting death of a top police officer in Belize, according to reports.

Jasmine Hartin, 32, who is married to the son of politically connected businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft, was denied bail at her arraignment Monday night, The Daily Mail reported.

The charges came three days after Hartin was initially detained for questioning in the Friday morning death of San Pedro Superintendent Henry Jemmott.

The two were drinking and socializing on a pier before Jemmott’s body was found floating in the water with a bullet wound to the head, police said.

The 42-year-old cop was shot behind the ear with his own revolver, according to cops.

Hartin, a mom of two, was reportedly covered in blood and "deeply distressed and shaking" when first responders arrived.

The socialite later told detectives that she was giving the officer a massage when he asked her to hand over his service Glock pistol — and the gun accidentally went off, according to local reports.

Hartin, a Canadian, lives in Belize with her husband, Andrew Ashcroft, the youngest son of Lord Ashcroft. She is the director of lifestyle and experience at the Alaia Belize, a luxury resort developed by her hubby.

Her father-in-law is Belize’s former ambassador to the United Nations and his lawyer, the country’s former attorney general, reportedly visited Hartin in jail Saturday.

