UK police identify man found with no memory of who he is but more questions remain

Police in the United Kingdom say they have finally confirmed the identity of a man who was discovered in a quiet beach town claiming to have no memory of who he is. But more questions remain.

"Officers who have been making (inquires) to establish the identity of a man who was found in Weymouth are pleased to update that his identity has now been established," a Dorset Police spokesperson recently announced, according to the Metro.

The spokesperson said the man, who turned up in Weymouth, England, in January, has been identified only as a "43-year-old man from Latvia" thanks to a tip from a "member of the public."

A spokesperson would not confirm any further details on the man’s identity, his current status or how he ended up in England when contacted by Fox News Digital Wednesday.

The man was discovered by Dorset Police Sept. 28 wearing two pairs of black pants and a motorbike helmet without a visor and was unable to tell police who he was or where he came from.

The man had long, curly matted brown hair and a long beard when he was found and stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slim build and was believed to be speaking with a Latvian accent.

For the next several months, police investigated his origin and asked the public for help identifying the man.

"We have been continuing to conduct (inquires) to try and establish the identity of this man, which have included contact with Interpol and other partner agencies," Dorset Police Constable Becky Barnes said in a press release in January.

"However, we have still been unable to confirm an identity for this man, and he has not been able to tell us who he is or provide any information about where he is from or his family".