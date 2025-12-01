Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

World

Trump declares importance of not derailing 'Syria's evolution into a prosperous State'

'This is a historic opportunity, and adds to the SUCCESS, already attained, for PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST!' President Trump said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump described it as "very important" that "nothing" transpire to derail Syria's transformation "into a prosperous state."

The commander-in-chief's cryptic comments come days after Israel engaged in an operation in Syria.

"The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the Country of Syria. We are doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended, which is substantial, in order to build a true and prosperous Country. One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions — I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its Leadership, and its People!" the president said in the Truth Social post.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TARGETING CERTAIN MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD CHAPTERS AS TERRORIST GROUPS

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One en-route to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 30, 2025.  (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State. The new President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together. This is a historic opportunity, and adds to the SUCCESS, already attained, for PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST!" Trump added.

The IDF noted last week that troops were wounded during action in Syria.

A post on X explained that "IDF troops conducted an operation to apprehend suspects from the Jaama Islamiya terrorist organization operating in the Beit Jinn area of southern Syria. During the activity, several armed terrorists opened fire at the troops. IDF soldiers responded with live fire, supported by aerial assistance."

ISRAEL RELEASES BODY-CAM VIDEO OF DEADLY SYRIA RAID TARGETING MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD-AFFILIATED TERRORISTS

IDF battles terrorists in Syria raid Video

"As a result of the incident, several reservists were injured and were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment. The operation concluded with all suspects apprehended and several terrorists eliminated," the IDF post noted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump spoke on Monday.

NETANYAHU REQUESTS PARDON FROM ISRAELI PRESIDENT, AFTER TRUMP LETTER URGING CLEMENCY

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion International Airport before boarding his plane to Sharm El-Sheikh, on Oct. 13, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The two leaders stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements," the office of the prime minister noted on X. "US President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House in the near future," another post added.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue