Trump declares importance of not derailing 'Syria's evolution into a prosperous State'

President Donald Trump described it as "very important" that "nothing" transpire to derail Syria's transformation "into a prosperous state."

The commander-in-chief's cryptic comments come days after Israel engaged in an operation in Syria.

"The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the Country of Syria. We are doing everything within our power to make sure the Government of Syria continues to do what was intended, which is substantial, in order to build a true and prosperous Country. One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions — I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its Leadership, and its People!" the president said in the Truth Social post.

"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State. The new President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is working diligently to make sure good things happen, and that both Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together. This is a historic opportunity, and adds to the SUCCESS, already attained, for PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST!" Trump added.

The IDF noted last week that troops were wounded during action in Syria.

A post on X explained that "IDF troops conducted an operation to apprehend suspects from the Jaama Islamiya terrorist organization operating in the Beit Jinn area of southern Syria. During the activity, several armed terrorists opened fire at the troops. IDF soldiers responded with live fire, supported by aerial assistance."

"As a result of the incident, several reservists were injured and were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment. The operation concluded with all suspects apprehended and several terrorists eliminated," the IDF post noted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump spoke on Monday.

"The two leaders stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements," the office of the prime minister noted on X. "US President Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House in the near future," another post added.