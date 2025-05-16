Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ukraine

Trump, after skipping Russia-Ukraine peace talks, wants to meet Putin ‘as soon as we can set it up’

Secretary of State Rubio said a breakthrough is only possible through direct talks between Trump and Putin

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Trump, after skipping Russia-Ukraine peace talks, wants to meet Putin ‘as soon as we can set it up’ Video

Trump, after skipping Russia-Ukraine peace talks, wants to meet Putin ‘as soon as we can set it up’

Delegates from Russia and Ukraine and are expected to hold their first peace talks in three years in Istanbul on Friday. 

President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters he wants to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine "as soon as we can set it up." 

The president, speaking from Abu Dhabi during the last stop of his four-day Middle East tour, said: "I think it’s time for us to just do it." 

Trump had said earlier that a meeting between him and Putin was crucial to breaking the deadlock. 

Putin spurned an offer this week by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet face-to-face for peace talks in Istanbul. Trump said he didn’t think Putin would show up if he didn’t attend the talks himself.

RUBIO DOUBTS 'ANYTHING PRODUCTIVE' WILL HAPPEN IN UKRAINE PEACE TALKS TRUMP, PUTIN

US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump told reporters in Abu Dhabi Friday that he wants to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine "as soon as we can set it up." (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"I said, you know, they all said Putin was going, Zelensky was going, and I said, if I don't go, I guarantee Putin's not going. And he didn't go," Trump told reporters Friday. 

When asked for a timeline, Trump said, "as soon as we can set it up." 

In place of Zelenskyy and Putin, a Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to meet with a low-level Russian team headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media following an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, on May 15, 2025, ahead of potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey. (UMIT BEKTAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials and observers expect these talks to yield little immediate progress on stopping the more than three-year war between Russia and Ukraine. 

RUBIO TAKES SOMBER TONE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE DEAL: 'CLOSE BUT NOT CLOSE ENOUGH'

The two sides are far apart in their conditions for ending the war. Ukraine has accepted a U.S. and European proposal for a full, 30-day ceasefire, but Putin has effectively rejected it by imposing far-reaching conditions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian government and Western military analysts allege that Russian forces are preparing a fresh military offensive.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 13, 2025.  (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After Putin declined Zelenskyy's challenge to sit down with him in the Turkish capital on Thursday, the Ukrainian president accused Moscow of not making a serious effort to end the war by sending a low-level negotiating team that he described as "a theater prop."

PUTIN SENDING FOREIGN MINISTER TO SAUDI ARABIA FOR TALKS WITH TRUMP OFFICIALS

Even so, Zelenskyy said that he was sending a team headed by his defense minister to Friday's meeting in Istanbul. That would show Trump that Ukraine is determined to press ahead with peace efforts despite Russian foot-dragging, Zelenskyy said, amid intense diplomatic maneuvering by Kyiv and Moscow.

The Russian delegation also includes three other senior officials, the Kremlin said. Putin also appointed four lower-level officials as "experts" for the talks.

russian president vladimir putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian delegation and some officials ahead of the Istanbul talks, on May 14, 2025 in Moscow, Russia.  (Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ahead of Friday’s talks, a three-way meeting between Turkey, the U.S. and Ukraine also took place, per Turkish Foreign Ministry officials. The U.S. side included Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg.

Rubio on Thursday said he did not foresee any major breakthroughs in Istanbul.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We don't have high expectations of what will happen tomorrow. And frankly, at this point, I think it's abundantly clear that the only way we're going to have a breakthrough here is between President Trump and President Putin," Rubio told reporters Thursday in Antalya, Turkey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 