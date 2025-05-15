Rubio doubts 'anything productive' will happen in Ukraine peace talks without Trump, Putin

Secretary of State Macro Rubio cast a pessimistic tone ahead of talks in Turkey now set for Friday after both Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump said they would not be in attendance.

The peace talks, which were supposed to happen on Thursday, got thrown into disarray after both Russian and Ukrainian delegations, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, landed in various cities in Turkey as confirmation arrived that not only would Putin not be engaging in the discussions, but neither would senior members from the Kremlin.

According to reports, frustration grew as the delegations and mediators spent much of the day questioning when, and even whether, they would meet on Thursday before the meeting was ultimately pushed to Friday.

"Frankly, at this point, I think it's abundantly clear that the only way we're going to have a breakthrough here is between President Trump and President Putin," Rubio told reporters. "It's going to require that level of engagement to have a breakthrough in this matter.

"I don't think anything productive is actually going to happen from this point forward… until they engage in a very frank and direct conversation, which I know President Trump is willing to do," he added.

The peace talks first came about after Putin suggested last week that Ukraine and Russia should engage in direct talks. Zelenskyy agreed and said those talks should be held by the leaders of the warring nations.

Trump sparked surprise earlier this week when he suggested he might travel to Turkey from the UAE if progress was made in the talks on Thursday, but it was never previously suggested that the U.S. president, who was set to be wrapping up a Middle East tour, would be present for the negotiations.

The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed Putin was not going to participate in the peace talks.

Aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump suggested Putin did not attend because of a scheduling miscommunication and told reporters that there was no hope on any real progress in negotiations until he and Putin speak.

"Look, nothing's going to happen until Putin and I get together. OK?" Trump said. "He was going to go, but he thought I was going to go. He wasn't going if I wasn't there.

"I don't believe anything's going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together," he added.

Any future plans for Trump and Putin to talk remain unknown.

"What I can say with certainty is that the president's… willing to stick with [this] as long as it takes to achieve peace," Rubio said. "What we cannot do, however, is continue to fly all over the world and engage in meetings that are not going to be productive.

"The only way we're going to have a breakthrough here is with President Trump sitting face to face with President Putin and determining once and for all whether there's a path to peace," he added.

Zelenskyy did not hold back in expressing his frustration over what he said is proof that Putin’s "attitude is unserious."

"No time of the meeting, no agenda, no high-level of delegation – this is personal disrespect to Erdoğan, to Trump," Zelenskyy reportedly said at a Thursday news conference after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.