Trump-Putin summit could happen as soon as next week

A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Trump could be happening as soon as next week.

Two sources familiar with the negotiations told Fox News that the summit was in the works as early as this coming Monday, with Rome being one destination discussed.

If the meeting moves forward later in the week Rome may still be a possibility, though other countries are in the mix as well in Europe and elsewhere.

The summit could still ultimately fall apart as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the U.S. he won’t concede any territory in a peace deal with Russia and that only the Ukrainian parliament can do that.

A meeting between Putin and Trump would be their first since Trump returned to office this year. It would be a significant milestone in the 3-year-old war, though there's no promise such a meeting would lead to the end of the fighting since Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on their demands.

Trump, appearing before reporters later at the White House, didn't answer questions about a potential location for a meeting but when asked about a summit with Putin and Zelenskyy, said "there's a very good prospect that they will" meet.

The president declined to predict how close he was to reaching a deal to end the fighting, saying, "I've been disappointed before with this one."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.