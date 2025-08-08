Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump-Putin summit could happen as soon as next week

Sources say Rome discussed as potential location while Zelenskyy maintains no territory concessions

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Peter Doocy Fox News
Peter Doocy says White House officials seemed 'really optimistic' over potential Trump-Putin meeting

Peter Doocy says White House officials seemed 'really optimistic' over potential Trump-Putin meeting

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy provides the latest developments regarding a potential Trump-Putin meeting on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Trump could be happening as soon as next week. 

Two sources familiar with the negotiations told Fox News that the summit was in the works as early as this coming Monday, with Rome being one destination discussed. 

ZELENSKYY TELLS PUTIN TO 'BE BRAVE' AND FINALLY AGREE TO TRILATERAL MEETING WITH TRUMP

President Donald Trump to meet in person with Russia's Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump is expected to meet in person with Russia's Vladimir Putin, possibly next week.  (Getty Images)

If the meeting moves forward later in the week Rome may still be a possibility, though other countries are in the mix as well in Europe and elsewhere. 

TRUMP-PUTIN MEETING AGREED UPON 'IN PRINCIPLE,' KREMLIN AIDE INDICATES

The summit could still ultimately fall apart as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the U.S. he won’t concede any territory in a peace deal with Russia and that only the Ukrainian parliament can do that.

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Vice President JD Vance meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. 

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Vice President JD Vance meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A meeting between Putin and Trump would be their first since Trump returned to office this year. It would be a significant milestone in the 3-year-old war, though there's no promise such a meeting would lead to the end of the fighting since Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on their demands.

Trump, appearing before reporters later at the White House, didn't answer questions about a potential location for a meeting but when asked about a summit with Putin and Zelenskyy, said "there's a very good prospect that they will" meet.

vladimir putin

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 28, 2025. (SERGEI ILYIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The president declined to predict how close he was to reaching a deal to end the fighting, saying, "I've been disappointed before with this one."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

