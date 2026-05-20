Three sisters found dead in ocean at popular tourist beach as police probe mysterious tragedy

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Three sisters whose bodies were recovered from the sea near Brighton beach last week have been formally identified as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths and their grieving father shares an emotional tribute to his daughters.

Jane Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31, all from the Uxbridge area of London, were found in the water near Black Rock car park early Wednesday morning, Sussex Police said.

The tragedy has shocked communities in Brighton and London, with the sisters’ grieving father releasing an emotional tribute describing his daughters as "unique and precious."

"Today, with a heart full of sorrow and love, I pay tribute to my beloved daughters — Jane, Christina, and Becky — whose lives ended so tragically far too soon," their father Joseph said in a statement.

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"No words can truly describe the pain of losing three daughters in the prime of their lives. Jane, Christina, and Becky were more than daughters to me; they were my joy, my strength, and the beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love," he added.

Authorities say there is currently no evidence of criminality or third-party involvement, but detectives are continuing extensive inquiries to understand how the women came to be in the water.

Specialist detectives are reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and tracing the women’s final movements between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

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Police urged anyone who saw the sisters near Madeira Drive between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said investigators would "leave no stone unturned" as authorities work to determine what led to the deaths of the three sisters.

"I know this incident has had a profound impact on the local community in Brighton, and across the country, and I’d like to reassure the public we will leave no stone unturned in our investigation to understand exactly what led to the tragic events of that Wednesday morning," Hays said in a statement.

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The Superintendent urged privacy for the Walters family in this "terrible tragedy" as the investigation unfolds.

"This investigation will continue in earnest, with Jane, Christina and Rebecca’s family at its center. I would ask that they are given the privacy to come to terms with this terrible tragedy," Hays added.

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The sisters' father, Joseph, closed his message in dedication to the spirits of his three daughters:

"Though you are no longer here beside us, your spirits live on in our hearts every day. Love like yours never dies. You will forever remain a part of our lives, our prayers, and our memories," Joseph said.