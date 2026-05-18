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Bodies of four missing Italian divers found inside 'shark cave' in Maldives days after they vanished

Group disappeared Thursday while exploring at about 160 feet, well beyond the Maldives' 98-foot recreational limit

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Rescuers located the bodies of four Italian divers deep inside an underwater cave in the Maldives, days after the group vanished during a dangerous dive far beyond recreational limits, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Officials said Finnish cave-diving specialists found the bodies in the innermost section of the cave system in Vaavu Atoll, where the divers disappeared Thursday while exploring at a depth of about 160 feet. The recreational diving limit in the Maldives is 98 feet.

"As was previously thought, the four bodies were found inside the cave, not only inside the cave but well inside the cave into the third segment of the cave, which is the largest part," Maldives government spokesman Ahmed Shaam said, adding the victims were found "pretty much together."

The Thinwana Kandu cave system where the bodies were found is known locally as "shark cave."

RESCUE OPERATION FREES INJURED MAN TRAPPED 130 FEET UNDERGROUND IN ITALIAN CAVE

Monica Montefalcone wearing scuba diving gear underwater

Monica Montefalcone, one of five Italian scuba divers who died near Alimathaa in the Maldives archipelago while exploring an underwater cave, is shown in this undated photo released by Greenpeace Italia on May 15, 2026. (Greenpeace Italia/AP)

Recovery crews plan to retrieve two bodies Tuesday and the remaining two the following day, officials said.

The discovery came after authorities resumed the search following the death of a Maldivian military diver involved in the rescue mission. Mohamed Mahdi died Saturday from decompression sickness after attempting to reach the trapped divers.

Mohamed Mahdi military photo

Mohamed Mahdi, a member of the Maldivian National Defense Force, died from decompression sickness during the dangerous mission, officials said. (Maldives National Defense Force)

A fifth Italian diver, identified earlier as a diving instructor, was previously found dead outside the cave.

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The specialized Finnish team used advanced closed-circuit rebreather systems, allowing for longer and deeper dives in the cave’s confined environment.

Divers preparing on a boat near Alimathaa Island in the Maldives

Divers prepare to search for four missing Italian divers near Alimathaa Island, Vaavu Atoll, Maldives, on May 15, 2026. (Maldives President's Media Division/AP)

Rough seas and hazardous underwater conditions repeatedly delayed search efforts as crews mapped and marked the cave entrance before pushing deeper inside.

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Authorities continue to investigate the situation and what led to the divers' deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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