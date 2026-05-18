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American tourists arrested in Japan after alleged break-in at viral monkey Punch’s enclosure

A 24-year-old college student and 27-year-old singer were arrested on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
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Punch the monkey makes new friends after bullying video goes viral Video

Punch the monkey makes new friends after bullying video goes viral

This video shows Punch, a young macaque in Japan who has gone viral, seeking physical contact not from his stuffed toy, but from another monkey, eventually climbing onto its back for a vital social behavior for young macaques known as the "piggyback ride." Punch gained fame after his birth last year and his abandonment by his mother.

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Two American nationals were reportedly arrested in Japan on Sunday after one allegedly entered the enclosure of Punch, the young macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo who became famous online for his inseparable bond with a stuffed orangutan toy.

Videos circulating online appear to show a person dressed in an emoji costume climbing over a barrier into the Japanese macaque enclosure before dropping a small stuffed toy near the animals, startling them and causing them to retreat, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The suspects were identified as a 24-year-old college student and a 27-year-old self-described singer, AFP reported.

PUNCH THE MONKEY, VIRAL STAR, EXPERIENCES DRAMATIC BREAKTHROUGH AMONG ZOO MATES

a seven month-old male macaque monkey named Punch

This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2026 shows Punch sitting with his stuffed orangutan toy at Ichikawa City Zoo. (JIJI PRESS / AFP via Getty Images)

Zoo staff quickly intervened, and authorities said neither suspect made physical contact with the monkeys, according to AFP.

Ichikawa Police told AFP the two men were arrested on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

One suspect was not cooperating with police, while the other denied the allegations, according to reports citing NHK.

In a statement posted to X on May 17, Ichikawa City Zoo confirmed the pair had been turned over to police and said safety inspections were conducted afterward. 

ORPHANED BABY MONKEY FINDS COMFORT IN STUFFED ANIMAL AFTER BEING ABANDONED BY MOTHER AT BIRTH

Baby monkey named 'Punch' is seen with a stuffed animal at a zoo on February 20, 2026

Punch is seen with his stuffed animal on Feb. 20, 2026. (Photo by David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Officials added that no animals were injured during the incident.

"Around 10:50 today, there was an intruder in Saruyama," the zoo wrote. "We are informing you that the two individuals, including the intruder in question, have been handed over to the police."

The zoo also announced temporary viewing-area closures and enhanced security measures while operations continued as scheduled.

SEVERAL MONKEYS STILL ON THE LOOSE IN ST LOUIS AS OFFICIALS CALL OFF SEARCH FOR ROAMING ANIMALS

Punch-kun carries orangutan stuffie

Punch became a viral sensation earlier this year after zoo staff gave him a stuffed orangutan toy for comfort.  (@20230605x_x via Storyful)

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The monkey had been abandoned by his mother shortly after birth in July 2025, prompting zookeepers to hand-raise him.

Fox News Digital's Khloe Quill contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.

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