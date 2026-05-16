Man dies after attack by 13-foot great white shark near popular island resort: officials

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A 38-year-old man died on Saturday after he was attacked by a 13-foot shark in Australia.

The attack happened at Horseshoe Reef near Rottnest Island on Australia’s western coast just before 10 a.m., police said.

The island is located about 19 miles west of Perth.

The man was brought back to shore but never regained consciousness.

"A 38-year-old man was in the water at Horseshoe Reef when he was believed to have been bitten by a shark," a spokesperson for St. John WA Ambulance told People.

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"The man was conveyed by vessel to shore, where he was met by St. John WA paramedics. Sadly, the man was unable to be revived."

Fox News Digital has reached out to St. John WA Ambulance.

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The death is the second fatal attack in Australia so far this year.

Perth's Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development told the AFP news agency that it was urging the public to take "additional caution" in the area, according to BBC News.

The agency added that it was reported to be a great white shark.

Footage of the incident provided by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police at the scene with a boat and rescue officers.

In January, a 12-year-old died a week after he was attacked by a shark in Sydney Harbor.

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Three others were attacked within the same two days along the New South Wales coast in non-fatal incidents.

Reuters contributed to this report.