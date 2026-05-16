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Sharks

Man dies after attack by 13-foot great white shark near popular island resort: officials

The victim was brought to shore but could not be revived, paramedics said

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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A 38-year-old man died on Saturday after he was attacked by a 13-foot shark in Australia.

The attack happened at Horseshoe Reef near Rottnest Island on Australia’s western coast just before 10 a.m., police said. 

The island is located about 19 miles west of Perth.

The man was brought back to shore but never regained consciousness.

"A 38-year-old man was in the water at Horseshoe Reef when he was believed to have been bitten by a shark," a spokesperson for St. John WA Ambulance told People.

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Fatal shark attack Australia

Authorities say a great white shark attacked a man off Rottnest Island, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s western coast. (Getty Images)

"The man was conveyed by vessel to shore, where he was met by St. John WA paramedics. Sadly, the man was unable to be revived."

Fox News Digital has reached out to St. John WA Ambulance.

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The death is the second fatal attack in Australia so far this year.

Beaches in Sydney's north closed with shark warning signs visible

The death is the second fatal attack in Australia so far this year. (Steve Christo/Corbis)

Perth's Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development told the AFP news agency that it was urging the public to take "additional caution" in the area, according to BBC News.

The agency added that it was reported to be a great white shark.

Footage of the incident provided by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police at the scene with a boat and rescue officers.

In January, a 12-year-old died a week after he was attacked by a shark in Sydney Harbor.

Great white shark swimming near sea floor at Neptune Islands South Australia

A great white shark swims near the sea floor at Neptune Islands, South Australia. (Auscape/Universal Images Group)

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Three others were attacked within the same two days along the New South Wales coast in non-fatal incidents.

Reuters contributed to this report.

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