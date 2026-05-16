King Charles 'shocked and saddened' over soldier's 'unexplained' death at horse show he attended

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Buckingham Palace said King Charles III was "shocked and saddened" to find out a British soldier died after a fall at a horse show the royal was attending this week.

The soldier died during a display of the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday evening.

The unidentified soldier fell after leaving the arena following the display, and despite being treated, their injuries were serious, and they died at the scene, the Thames Valley Police said in a release.

The police said the horse show would continue as planned on Saturday but without another display of the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery.

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Charles attended the horse show, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, along with his younger brother Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, their daughter Lady Louise, who was working at the show, and the king's sister Princess Anne.

Following the soldier's death, the king met with members of the King’s Troop at the horse show after returning on Saturday.

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"While His Majesty and other members of the royal family were present at the arena at the time the incident took place, they were not made aware of the severity of the situation until later," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, according to the London Times.

The spokesperson added, "The King was greatly shocked and saddened to have learned subsequently of the troop member’s death and will be in touch with the family to share his personal condolences. The thoughts and most heartfelt sympathies of the whole royal family are with the victim’s loved ones and military colleagues at this time of grief."

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s after-hours request for comment.

The annual horse show is the only time the private grounds of Windsor Castle are open to the public.

On Saturday morning, the police appealed to the public for any information about the "unexplained but non-suspicious death" of the soldier.

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"At this stage, we have not found any suspicious circumstances," police said in a post on Facebook. "We are working with the British Army, Ministry of Defence, the Defence Accident Investigation Branch and Royal Windsor Horse Show organisers HPower to gather as much information as possible to understand how this happened."