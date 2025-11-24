Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

California

California man presumed dead after wave sweeps him away at same beach where girl, father died days earlier

Two women rescued and hospitalized while officials search for missing man at Soberanes Point

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is presumed dead after a wave swept him and two women into the ocean Saturday at a California beach — just one week after a father and his 7-year-old daughter drowned in a similar incident at the same park, officials said.

The trio had been on the rocks at Soberanes Point in Garrapata State Park around 3 p.m. when a wave pulled them into the water, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders reported hearing screams for help.

The two women managed to swim back to shore and were hospitalized for evaluation. Their conditions were not immediately released.

A Coast Guard helicopter spotted what appeared to be a body at around 4:30 p.m. but lost visual contact due to dangerous surf. Officials were unable to recover the body at the time.

MAN SWIMMING ACROSS PENNSYLVANIA RIVER DROWNS NEAR FAMILY PICNIC AREA

search team members scouring the coastline

The search for the missing man was suspended due to darkness on Saturday and Sunday. The recovery operation was set to resume Monday morning. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office )

The missing man, described as about 30 years old, was last seen wearing a white turban, black shirt, black shorts and a black vest-style jacket.

The search was suspended Saturday evening due to darkness and hazardous conditions. Dive teams and drones resumed operations Sunday morning but high winds and unsafe water conditions hindered the search. Recovery efforts were again halted at nightfall, though were expected to continue Monday.

search crew members looking out into the ocean from the shoreline

Search teams from multiple agencies scoured the coastline at Garrapata State Park over the weekend for a missing man who was swept away by a wave on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office )

DAD FINDS 13-YEAR-OLD SON DEAD AFTER 200-FOOT FALL FROM BLUFF INSIDE POPULAR NATIONAL PARK SITE

Authorities urged the public to avoid the Soberanes Point area, warning people to stay off coastal rocks and out of the ocean under all circumstances.

a warning sign and a search member checking a rocky area

Officials urged the public to avoid the Soberanes Point area of Garrapata State Park at this time, strongly advising people to stay off coastal rocks and to avoid entering the ocean under any circumstances. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office )

"Conditions remain extremely dangerous, and a Beach Hazards Statement is still in effect," the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, 15-to-20-foot waves swept a 39-year-old father and his young daughter — visiting from Calgary, Alberta, Canada — into the ocean. Both died. Their bodies have since been recovered.
Close modal

Continue