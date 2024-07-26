Expand / Collapse search
Thousands of rubber duckies float to the finish in London charity race

Cosmic Charity helps babies, children in intensive care and their families, medical professionals

Cosmic Charity, which supports babies and children in intensive care along with their parents and medical professionals, organized a rubber duck race in a London canal.

  • Cosmic Charity, which supports babies and children in intensive care, organized a rubber duck race in a London canal.
  • About 3,000 rubber ducks were launched off a bridge and bobbed 100 meters downriver.
  • Attendees could sponsor a duck to take part in the race, with funds going to Cosmic Charity.

Thousands of rubber ducks raced to the finish line in central London on Thursday, July 25, in an event supporting Cosmic Charity, who look after babies and children in intensive care.

After being launched off a nearby bridge and into the canal, staff on paddle boards helped propel the rubber ducks down a 100-meter stretch to the finish line.

A huge number of rubber ducks is seen floating down a London canal.

About 3,000 rubber ducks float down a London canal in a race to raise money for Cosmic Charity, which assists babies and children in intensive care. (Reuters)

"It's a lovely community event...everybody just loves this event because it's such a good, fun family event," Acting Chief Executive of Cosmic Charity, Lynsey Carrington, said about the event.

Revelers could sponsor a duck to take part in the race, with funds going to Cosmic Charity.