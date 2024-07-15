Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

New York teen starts nonprofit for suicide prevention through basketball tournaments: 'Wanted to help'

Harold Teller, age 14, has raised thousands of dollars for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
close
New York teen uses his love of basketball to help prevent youth suicide Video

New York teen uses his love of basketball to help prevent youth suicide

Harold Teller, 14, launched Harold's Hoops for Hope, which has raised thousands of dollars for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Along with his mother, the teen joins Fox News Digital to share what motivated his mission.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A teen from Long Island, New York, has turned his hobby into a greater effort to give back to others.

Harold Teller, age 14, created a nonprofit called Harold’s Hoops for Hope to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention through basketball tournaments.

In an on-camera interview, Fox News Digital spoke with Teller, an incoming freshman at Commack High School, about how his organization began. (See the video at the top of this article.)

HOW 3 ORGANIZATIONS HAVE TURNED PERSONAL LOSS INTO SUICIDE PREVENTION EFFORTS

The teen said that after the coronavirus pandemic, he noticed how kids his age were impacted mentally.

"I knew a bunch of people who struggled with mental health," he said. "And I wanted to help them the best that I could."

split image of harold's hoops for hope participants and founder

During the pandemic, teenager Harold Teller — shown at left and right with some of his teammates — said he would play a basketball game called "HORSE" on video calls with friends to "connect" with them and "make them feel better" if they were struggling. It helped boost everyone’s mood, he said. Teller is pictured above between two friends.  (Harold Teller)

During the pandemic, Teller said he would play a basketball game called "HORSE" through video calls with friends to "connect" with them and "make them feel better" if they were struggling.

Playing this game, even virtually, helped to boost everyone’s mood, he said.

"It's felt great to know that I'm making a difference and helping other people with whatever they're struggling with."

After writing an essay in school about ways to give back to the community, Teller felt compelled to turn his hobby into a good cause, he said.

BACK TO SCHOOL MENTAL HEALTH: HOW TO CHECK IN WITH YOUR KIDS BEFORE PUTTING THEM ON THE SCHOOL BUS

The teen hosted his first 3-on-3 basketball tournament in March 2023 after going door-to-door to find event sponsors.

About 150 kids participated in the basketball tournament. Entry fees went directly to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), which is headquartered in New York and has local chapters in all U.S. states.

harold teller playing basketball

Harold Teller, pictured, plays for the Premier Basketball NY and DEVELUP Basketball teams on Long Island, New York.  (Harold Teller)

"It was a lot of fun," he said. "We raised a bunch of money, and we donated all of it to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention."

PEDIATRICIANS RECOMMEND ALL ADOLESCENTS BE SCREENED FOR SUICIDE RISK

Teller continued with his second annual Harold’s Hoops for Hope tournament in 2024, which raised a total of $13,000 – again, all donated to AFSP.

"It's felt great to know that I'm making a difference and helping other people with whatever they're struggling with," he told Fox News Digital.

Harold Teller with teammates

Harold Teller, far right, is pictured with two of his basketball teammates, Gabe Nalbantoglu, left, and Don Brandi, center. (Harold Teller)

"I just hope we can get as many sponsors and donations [as possible] so we can continue to help people and raise awareness," the teen added.

Teller’s mother, Daria Teller, told Fox News Digital in the same interview how proud she is of her son and the initiative he’s launched.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT PREVENTION, RED FLAGS AND HOW TO DEAL WITH THE ISSUE

"I could cry every time he talks because it's all him," she said. "It’s everything that he envisions … It's amazing."

She added, "He's an honor roll student, and he plays travel [basket]ball … and he finds time for this somehow. So, I'm extremely proud."

teller family

Harold Teller, center, is pictured with his mother, Daria Teller, left, and his father, Harold "Rocky" Teller. "I'm extremely proud," his mother told Fox News Digital. (Harold Teller)

Teller’s father, Harold "Rocky" Teller, said he’s also "truly proud" of his son.

"He's taken on a really great cause that is very personal," he said. "He's just grown tremendously. I think he's really come out of his shell with this as well."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Rocky Teller said the family intends to "build a community of people to support [those] who are struggling with mental illness."

AFSP has been directly involved with Teller’s fundraising and events, and representatives of the foundation were present at the most recent March tournament.

  • teller and friends on the basketball court
    Image 1 of 2

    Teller, pictured with his teammates, reported that he has heard "good comments" from his community. (Harold Teller)

  • teller and friends on the basketball court
    Image 2 of 2

    Teller's teammates, pictured here with him, have helped out at events and filmed videos for social media. (Harold Teller)

"They gave out bracelets to let people know that if they’re ever feeling sad or that they need to talk to someone, they can text or call 988," Harold Teller said.

The third annual Harold’s Hoops for Hope tournament will take place on March 22, 2025, with other events planned throughout the year as well.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"We’re hoping it’ll be bigger than ever," Harold Teller said of the main event. "We're having an auction. We're getting food trucks to come down, and we're going to have some athletes there … signing autographs and taking pictures, which is going to be a lot of fun."

Rocky Teller, Harold Teller and New York Knicks Alumni Mike Sweetney

Teenager Harold Teller, center, is pictured with his father, Rocky Teller, left, and New York Knicks alumnus Mike Sweetney. (Harold Teller)

Ann Morrison-Pacella, AFSP's executive director for the Long Island chapter, was able to congratulate Harold Teller on his efforts in person, according to a press release from the foundation.

"I really felt that it was important for you to understand how what you did is really making a difference," she told Teller, according to Patch.com. 

"I truly believe that your generation is going to change the stigmas [associated] with asking for help and talking about mental health."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To have a young person like yourself do something like this to raise awareness is really making a difference."

Fox News Digital reached out to the AFSP for additional comment.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.