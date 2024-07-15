New York teen starts nonprofit for suicide prevention through basketball tournaments: 'Wanted to help'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A teen from Long Island, New York, has turned his hobby into a greater effort to give back to others.

Harold Teller, age 14, created a nonprofit called Harold’s Hoops for Hope to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention through basketball tournaments.

In an on-camera interview, Fox News Digital spoke with Teller, an incoming freshman at Commack High School, about how his organization began. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The teen said that after the coronavirus pandemic, he noticed how kids his age were impacted mentally.

"I knew a bunch of people who struggled with mental health," he said. "And I wanted to help them the best that I could."

During the pandemic, Teller said he would play a basketball game called "HORSE" through video calls with friends to "connect" with them and "make them feel better" if they were struggling.

Playing this game, even virtually, helped to boost everyone’s mood, he said.

"It's felt great to know that I'm making a difference and helping other people with whatever they're struggling with."

After writing an essay in school about ways to give back to the community, Teller felt compelled to turn his hobby into a good cause, he said.

The teen hosted his first 3-on-3 basketball tournament in March 2023 after going door-to-door to find event sponsors.

About 150 kids participated in the basketball tournament. Entry fees went directly to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), which is headquartered in New York and has local chapters in all U.S. states.

"It was a lot of fun," he said. "We raised a bunch of money, and we donated all of it to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention."

Teller continued with his second annual Harold’s Hoops for Hope tournament in 2024, which raised a total of $13,000 – again, all donated to AFSP.

"I just hope we can get as many sponsors and donations [as possible] so we can continue to help people and raise awareness," the teen added.

Teller’s mother, Daria Teller, told Fox News Digital in the same interview how proud she is of her son and the initiative he’s launched.

"I could cry every time he talks because it's all him," she said. "It’s everything that he envisions … It's amazing."

She added, "He's an honor roll student, and he plays travel [basket]ball … and he finds time for this somehow. So, I'm extremely proud."

Teller’s father, Harold "Rocky" Teller, said he’s also "truly proud" of his son.

"He's taken on a really great cause that is very personal," he said. "He's just grown tremendously. I think he's really come out of his shell with this as well."

Rocky Teller said the family intends to "build a community of people to support [those] who are struggling with mental illness."

AFSP has been directly involved with Teller’s fundraising and events, and representatives of the foundation were present at the most recent March tournament.

"They gave out bracelets to let people know that if they’re ever feeling sad or that they need to talk to someone, they can text or call 988," Harold Teller said.

The third annual Harold’s Hoops for Hope tournament will take place on March 22, 2025, with other events planned throughout the year as well.

"We’re hoping it’ll be bigger than ever," Harold Teller said of the main event. "We're having an auction. We're getting food trucks to come down, and we're going to have some athletes there … signing autographs and taking pictures, which is going to be a lot of fun."

Ann Morrison-Pacella, AFSP's executive director for the Long Island chapter, was able to congratulate Harold Teller on his efforts in person, according to a press release from the foundation.

"I really felt that it was important for you to understand how what you did is really making a difference," she told Teller, according to Patch.com.

"I truly believe that your generation is going to change the stigmas [associated] with asking for help and talking about mental health."

"To have a young person like yourself do something like this to raise awareness is really making a difference."

Fox News Digital reached out to the AFSP for additional comment.