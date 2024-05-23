Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Giant inflatable duck blows across Michigan road during high winds

Antiques store in Birch Run, Michigan says yellow duck has ‘passed away’ following viral incident

Giant inflatable duck blows across Michigan road Video

Giant inflatable duck blows across Michigan road

A video has captured a giant inflatable duck blowing across a road in Birch Run, Michigan during a period of high winds. (Credit: @gresties_gvf/TMX)

A bizarre video has captured a giant inflatable duck blowing across a road in Michigan during a period of high winds. 

The Thrifty Treasures Antiques & More store in Birch Run says the "cherished symbol" of their business "has passed away" following the viral incident Monday in the village north of Flint. 

"I was just praying that nobody got hit with it because it was a busy road," the owner of the store, Shawn Mawhinney, told CBC News. "I bought that duck to bring in people for advertising, get pictures with it, things like that. It cost me $3,000 and three years of research to find it. But unfortunately, God had other plans with it." 

Video shared on TikTok shows the inflatable duck rolling across the M-83 highway as dust can be seen kicking up on the side of the road. 

Inflatable duck blows across road in Michigan

The duck is seen blowing across a busy road in Birch Run, Michigan, on Monday. (@gresties_gvf/TMX )

"It looked like it was going to be a tornado because those clouds were horrible," Mawhinney told CBC News.  

She later said the duck had to be removed with a front loader from its resting place because it weighed around 100 pounds. 

Birch Run Michigan inflatable duck blows across road

The duck is seen blocking nearly the entire road as high winds pushed it across the M-83 highway. (@gresties_gvf/TMX )

The antiques store posted a picture on its Facebook page of the duck crumpled up and being put into a dumpster. 

Michigan antiques store inflatable duck blows across road

The giant inflatable duck eventually deflated after it stopped tumbling in Birch Run on Monday, a village north of Flint, Michigan. (@gresties_gvf/TMX )

"We invite you all to come by, pay your respects, and share in our memories," it said. "Your support means the world to us during this difficult time." 

