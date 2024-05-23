Giant inflatable duck blows across Michigan road during high winds

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A bizarre video has captured a giant inflatable duck blowing across a road in Michigan during a period of high winds.

The Thrifty Treasures Antiques & More store in Birch Run says the "cherished symbol" of their business "has passed away" following the viral incident Monday in the village north of Flint.

"I was just praying that nobody got hit with it because it was a busy road," the owner of the store, Shawn Mawhinney, told CBC News. "I bought that duck to bring in people for advertising, get pictures with it, things like that. It cost me $3,000 and three years of research to find it. But unfortunately, God had other plans with it."

Video shared on TikTok shows the inflatable duck rolling across the M-83 highway as dust can be seen kicking up on the side of the road.

"It looked like it was going to be a tornado because those clouds were horrible," Mawhinney told CBC News.

She later said the duck had to be removed with a front loader from its resting place because it weighed around 100 pounds.

The antiques store posted a picture on its Facebook page of the duck crumpled up and being put into a dumpster.

"We invite you all to come by, pay your respects, and share in our memories," it said. "Your support means the world to us during this difficult time."