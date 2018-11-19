The Latest: UN draft resolution urges Yemen peace talks

The Latest on the situation in Yemen (all times local):

8 p.m.

A proposed U.N. resolution urges Yemen's warring parties to relaunch negotiations to end the three-year conflict and take urgent steps to tackle the world's worst humanitarian crisis, which has pushed the country to the brink of famine.

The British-drafted resolution was circulated to Security Council members Monday and obtained by The Associated Press. It calls on Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels to agree to a cease-fire around the key port of Hodeida.

Yemenis rely on commercial and humanitarian imports of food and essential supplies. Over 70 percent of those come through Hodeida.

The draft resolution also calls on the parties "to cease all attacks on densely populated civilian areas across Yemen" and halt missile and drone attacks "against regional countries and maritime areas."

___

2:40 p.m.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman says that his country supports a political solution to end the war in Yemen.

The king made the remarks on Monday in his annual policy speech to the kingdom's most senior officials, military officers, clerics and princes.

He says Saudi Arabia supports a political solution in line with a U.N. resolution that calls on Yemen's rebel Houthis to withdraw from all major cities which the Shiite rebels have seized during the three-year war.

Saudi Arabia leads a coalition of Arab countries that has waged war against the Houthis since March 2015, but the kingdom faces increased calls by the United States and Britain to end the conflict.

The king in his speech also accused rival Iran of working to create chaos in the region.

___

10 a.m.

A senior leader of Yemen's Shiite rebels says the group will halt rocket fire into Saudi Arabia for the sake of peace efforts.

A Saudi-led coalition has been waging war against the rebels, known as Houthis, to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government to power.

The rebel leader, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, says the Iran-backed rebels ordered the cessation of rocket and drone attacks on the Saudis and forces loyal to coalition member the United Arab Emirates at the request of U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths.

The statement was carried by rebel-controlled media early on Monday.

Griffiths announced on Friday that both sides had agreed to attend talks in Sweden "soon" aimed at ending the three-year war. The announcement followed an informal de-escalation last week around the key port city of Hodeida.