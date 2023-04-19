Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Tesla factory where worker died had safety issues

Investigation concluded deceased Tesla employee failed to follow rules, didn’t lock a safety gate

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Government inspectors concluded Tesla Inc.’s Shanghai factory where an employee died in a Feb. 4 accident has weaknesses in its safety measures, news reports said Wednesday.

The emergency bureau of Shanghai’s Pudong district recommended an unspecified penalty for Tesla, the business news magazine Caixin and other outlets reported. They cited a copy of the report posted on the city government website.

The report was removed from the website Wednesday. An employee of the emergency agency who would give only his surname, Wu, said Tesla asked for the report not to be made public because it contained photos of its production process.

TESLA CYBERTRUCK GETS COMPETITION FROM CHINA'S CYBERP!CKUP

Staff members talk near vehicles at a display for automaker Tesla at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation concluded the Tesla employee who died failed to follow rules and didn’t lock a safety gate, according to the news reports. They said another employee failed to make sure the area was clear of people before turning on equipment that crushed the 31-year-old employee, who died later at a hospital.

Posts that circulated Monday on Chinese social media and purported to be from Tesla employees complained their bonuses were cut due to the fatality. They appealed to CEO Elon Musk.

Musk said on Twitter on Monday, "Was alerted this weekend. Looking into it."

Tesla didn’t respond Wednesday to requests by email for comment.