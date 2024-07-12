Expand / Collapse search
Teenager falls '30 to 40 feet' from amusement park ride, in critical condition

Canada's Wonderland calls the Swing of the Century ride 'ideal for the whole family'

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling up to 40 feet from an amusement park ride in Canada Thursday, according to reports.

CP24 reported that the teen fell from the Swing of the Century ride, which Canada's Wonderland calls "an attraction ideal for the whole family."

The incident occurred Thursday around 2:45 pm, according to police.

"We attended a call at the park at 2:42 p.m. yesterday for reports of an injured person. There was nothing considered criminal in this incident and we stayed to assist paramedics. A 17-year-old girl was transported to a trauma centre," York Regional Police shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"Park medical staff and EMS responded, and the guest was taken to hospital. An incident investigation is underway," a spokesperson for Canada's Wonderland shared in an email to CTV News Toronto.

Swing of the Century ride at Canada's Wonderland

The Swing of the Century ride was one of Canada's Wonderland original 26 rides when the park opened in 1981. (Canada's Wonderland)

"The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority," added the park spokesperson.

According to Canada's Wonderland website, the "Swing of the Century was one of the 26 original rides located on-site when the Park opened on May 23, 1981."

Rider safety information on the website describes the ride as "a chair swing family ride with free hanging seats suspended from an elevated, rotating, and slanting tower. Riders will rotate in a circular motion as the tower begins to rise."

Entrance to Canada's Wonderland theme park

Canada's Wonderland Entrance in Vaughan, Toronto. Canada's Wonderland is a 330-acre theme park. It is the first major theme park in Canada and remains the country's largest. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Circumstances of how the teen fell from the ride and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Canada's Wonderland did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

