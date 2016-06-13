Suspected US drone kills 3 al-Qaida suspects in Yemen

Yemeni security officials say a suspected U.S. drone has killed three alleged al-Qaida fighters in an airstrike in the central Shabwa province.

The officials said Monday that the overnight attack hit the men's vehicle as they were travelling near the town of Haban.

The officials also say that in the onetime al-Qaida stronghold of Mukalla, on Yemen's southern coast, Emirati and other troops from the Saudi-led coalition who are primarily fighting Yemen's anti-government Shiite rebels conducted raids on homes seeking al-Qaida operatives.

They say some 150 were detained. Activists close to al-Qaida say the men were being tortured in prisons run by Emirati forces.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters, while activists did so for fear of reprisals.