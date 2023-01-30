Suicide bomber kills at least 28, leaves nearly 150 wounded at mosque in Pakistan

A suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan on Monday left at least 28 dead and another 150 wounded in the city of Peshawar, according to officials.

Peshawar senior police official Saddique Khan said no one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Similar suicide bombings in the past have been attributed to the Pakistani Taliban.

Khan said rescuers are attempting to take wounded people to a local hospital.

The bomber carried out the attack inside the mosque, where people were praying Monday morning, according to police officials. There are concerns the death toll could rise as many of the wounded individuals were listed in critical condition.

The impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the mosque, injuring people inside as it caved in.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing and promised "stern action" against those who were behind the attack.

Police officer Meena Gul, who survived the attack, said he was inside the mosque when the bomb went off. He said he could hear cries and screams after the bomb exploded.

