Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa
Published

Sudan: Officials say coup attempt failed, army in control

A military official said an unspecified number of troops from the armored corps were behind the attempt

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sudanese authorities reported a coup attempt on Tuesday by a group of soldiers but said the attempt failed and that the military remains in control.

The development underscored the fragility of Sudan’s path to democracy, more than two years after the military's overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his three-decade rule.

Sudan’s state-run television called on the public "to counter" the coup attempt but did not provide further details.

US REMOVES SUDAN FROM TERROR SPONSOR LIST

Sudanese soldiers block the road for taking precautions after a failed coup attempt in Qhartoum, Sudan on September 21, 2021. (Photo by Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Sudanese soldiers block the road for taking precautions after a failed coup attempt in Qhartoum, Sudan on September 21, 2021. (Photo by Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"All is under control. The revolution is victorious," Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, a member of the ruling military-civilian council, wrote on Facebook. He also called on the Sudanese to protect the transition.

A military official said an unspecified number of troops from the armored corps were behind the attempt and that they tried to take over several government institutions but were stopped in their tracks.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, said many troops, including high-ranking officers, have been arrested. He did not provide further details, saying that a military statement would be released shorty.

MACRON HAILS DEATH OF ISIS TERRORIST WHO KILLED US TROOPS AS MAJOR WIN

The state-run SUNA news agency quoted Brig. Al-Tahir Abu Haja, a media consultant for the military’s chief, as saying that the armed forces "thwarted the attempted coup and that all is completely under control."

The agency said all troops taking part in the attempt were detained and that investigations have started. It did not provide further details.

Sudan has been on a fragile path to democratic rule since the military's ouster of al-Bashir in April 2019, following four months of mass protests. The country is now ruled by a joint civilian and military government.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The transitional government has been under increasing pressure to end wars with rebel groups as it seeks to rehabilitate the country’s battered economy, attract much-needed foreign aid and deliver the democracy it promised.