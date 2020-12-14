Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa
Published

US removes Sudan from terror sponsor list

The agreement removes barriers for Sudan to receive international loans and aid

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The United States has rescinded Sudan’s status as a sponsor of terrorism, representing a “fundamental change” in relations between the two nations.

The change in status opens up pathways for Sudan to receive international loans and improve economic development as the country transitions toward democracy.

“This achievement was made possible by the efforts of Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government to chart a bold new course away from the legacy of the Bashir regime and, in particular, to meet the statutory and policy criteria for rescission,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)

Pompeo also cited the Sudanese calls for “freedom, peace, and justice.”

Sudan, which once hosted Osama bin Laden and other wanted militants, was designated a state sponsor of terrorism by the Clinton administration in 1993.

PENTAGON SAYS 'MAJORITY' OF US TROOPS LEAVING SOMALIA

President Trump announced in October that he planned to remove the designation, but he had to observe a 45-day period of congressional notification. His announcement came just days before the announcement of a historic peace deal between Sudan and Israel.

"This is one of the great days in the history of Sudan," Trump said at the time, calling the agreement a “HUGE win” for the U.S. and “for peace in the world.”

As part of the agreement to remove Sudan from the list, the nation agreed to pay $335 million to terror victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Congress is expected to act to restore Sudan’s sovereign immunity, which would effectively stop future compensation claims from being filed against it in U.S. courts.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election