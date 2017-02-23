Students protest amid school closures in Guinea

Police in Guinea fired tear gas as hundreds of students armed with stones and sticks demonstrated in the capital over teachers' strikes that have shut down schools for weeks.

Stores and gas stations closed Monday to avoid looting.

The two largest teacher trade unions have been on strike for weeks, demanding higher salaries and the resumption of work by contracted teachers.

The unions have said they will continue to strike until a pay raise of between 7.5 to 10.3 percent is met.

A hospital official said that a woman came to the hospital saying she had been wounded by a police bullet.

Police spokesman Lt. Col. Mamadou Alpha Barry would not comment on police force, but did say that they had arrested a man on Sunday who called for demonstrations.