Marines

US Marines exchanged gunfire with suspected gang members in Haiti, official says

No U.S. service members were injured while protecting the embassy in Port-au-Prince

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
New concerns that Haiti could spiral into a de facto anarchy: Bryan Llenas Video

New concerns that Haiti could spiral into a de facto anarchy: Bryan Llenas

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas has more on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Haiti on 'America Reports.' 

U.S. Marines protecting the American embassy in Haiti exchanged gunfire with suspected gang members last week, a Marine spokesman said.

Capt. Steven J. Keenan told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement Sunday that Marines supporting embassy security operations were fired upon by suspected gang members in the capital of Port-au-Prince and returned fire on the evening of Nov. 13.

"U.S. Marines are committed to the safety and security of U.S. embassies worldwide and respond to all threats with professionalism and swift, disciplined action," Keenan said.

No service members were injured in the incident, which was first reported over the weekend by The Washington Post.

Kenyan police officers guard the perimeter of a foreign embassy building in Haiti.

Kenyan police stand guard outside the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 5, 2024, as armed gangs continue to cause unrest in nearby areas. (Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Neither the State Department nor the U.S. Embassy in Haiti immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Caribbean nation has been plagued by gang violence, with armed groups reportedly controlling up to 90% of Port-au-Prince, according to the United Nations. The groups block access roads, attack infrastructure, and terrorize civilians through kidnappings, rapes and killings.

There has been no elected government in Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

The UN said a Gang Suppression Force of 5,550 was set to begin operations in Haiti on Oct. 2, working alongside Haitian authorities to neutralize gangs, secure infrastructure and support humanitarian access.

Crowds of demonstrators march through Port-au-Prince demanding government action against gang violence.

Protesters in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, march on April 2, 2025, calling for the resignation of the Interim Presidential Council over worsening insecurity and rampant gang violence. (Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The multinational mission, authorized by the UN Security Council, aims to "protect vulnerable populations from escalating violence and prevent the displacement that inevitably causes."

It remains unclear which countries will contribute personnel, though the force will be funded primarily through voluntary contributions from UN member states.

The State Department has a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" warning for Haiti on its website due to the risks of kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity and civil unrest. 

It ordered nonemergency U.S. government employees and their family members to leave the country in July 2023 due to security risks. The country has been under a state of emergency since March 2024.

Demonstrators march through smoke-filled streets during protests over insecurity in Port-au-Prince.

Protesters pass burning tires while marching toward the Villa d’Accueil to demand stronger government action on security in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 2, 2025. (Clarens Siffroy/AFP via Getty Images)

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

