US Marines exchanged gunfire with suspected gang members in Haiti, official says

U.S. Marines protecting the American embassy in Haiti exchanged gunfire with suspected gang members last week, a Marine spokesman said.

Capt. Steven J. Keenan told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement Sunday that Marines supporting embassy security operations were fired upon by suspected gang members in the capital of Port-au-Prince and returned fire on the evening of Nov. 13.

"U.S. Marines are committed to the safety and security of U.S. embassies worldwide and respond to all threats with professionalism and swift, disciplined action," Keenan said.

No service members were injured in the incident, which was first reported over the weekend by The Washington Post.

Neither the State Department nor the U.S. Embassy in Haiti immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Caribbean nation has been plagued by gang violence, with armed groups reportedly controlling up to 90% of Port-au-Prince, according to the United Nations. The groups block access roads, attack infrastructure, and terrorize civilians through kidnappings, rapes and killings.

There has been no elected government in Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

The UN said a Gang Suppression Force of 5,550 was set to begin operations in Haiti on Oct. 2, working alongside Haitian authorities to neutralize gangs, secure infrastructure and support humanitarian access.

The multinational mission, authorized by the UN Security Council, aims to "protect vulnerable populations from escalating violence and prevent the displacement that inevitably causes."

It remains unclear which countries will contribute personnel, though the force will be funded primarily through voluntary contributions from UN member states.

The State Department has a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" warning for Haiti on its website due to the risks of kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity and civil unrest.

It ordered nonemergency U.S. government employees and their family members to leave the country in July 2023 due to security risks. The country has been under a state of emergency since March 2024.

