Japan

Stabbing spree, chemical attack at Japan factory injures 15

Attacker reportedly wore gas mask and carried survival knife during incident at Yokohama facility in Mishima

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
15 injured in stabbing spree, chemical attack in Japan Video

15 injured in stabbing spree, chemical attack in Japan

First responders arrive at Yokohama Rubber Co. tire factory in Mishima, west of Tokyo, on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, following an attack there. (Credit: NTV)

Fifteen people were injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing spree and chemical attack at a tire factory in central Japan. 

The 38-year-old attacker allegedly stabbed eight people and wounded seven others with what was believed to be bleach on Friday at a Yokohama Rubber Co. facility in Mishima, west of Tokyo, officials said. 

The motive for the incident is unclear, but the suspect is believed to be a former employee at the factory, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing investigative sources. 

The suspect was carrying a survival knife and wearing what appeared to be a gas mask, Japanese newspaper Asahi added.

Police respond to stabbing and chemical attack at factory in Japan

Police officers stand guard at the scene of a stabbing at the Yokohama Rubber Co. facility in Mishima, west of Tokyo on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.  (Yusuke Hashizume/Kyodo News via AP)

The Fujisan Nanto Fire Department told The Associated Press that five of the people who were stabbed were in serious condition. 

Images and video taken at the scene showed first responders swarming the factory. 

Police officer behind crime scene tape outside factory in Japan

A police officer stands guard inside the cordon at the Yokohama factory on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. (Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images)

Shizuoka prefecture police said the attacker was arrested for alleged attempted murder. 

Media reports described the stabbing victims as all being conscious while being transported to local hospitals.

Police officer stands outside Yokohama factory in Japan following attack there

Fifteen people were injured in a stabbing and chemical attack in central Japan on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. (Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images)

The seven others injured by the bleach thrown at them during the attack were hospitalized as well, the fire department said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

