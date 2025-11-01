Multiple people stabbed in UK train attack near Cambridge as police arrest 2 suspects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Multiple" people were stabbed on a train in the United Kingdom on Saturday night, according to police.

The attack in Huntigdon, Cambridgeshire, happened before 8 p.m. local time and two men were arrested after 10 people were knifed, according to authorities.

"We were called at 7.39pm with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train," the Cambridgeshire Constabulary wrote. "Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital."

Huntingdon is roughly 19 miles northwest of Cambridge and around 75 miles north of London.

WHO IS THE BRITISH CITIZEN OF SYRIAN DESCENT ACCUSED OF SYNAGOGUE TERROR ATTACK?

The local constabulary said the British Transport Police was leading the investigation.

Ben Obese-Jecty, a British member of parliament (MP) representing Huntingdon, shared on X late Saturday that he was aware of the incident and trying to get more information.

"My thoughts are with the victims and those involved," he wrote.

STATE DEPARTMENT AWARE OF REPORTS AFTER AMERICAN TOURISTS ATTACKED, 1 KILLED IN POPULAR SEASIDE DESTINATION

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed his sympathy on X.

"The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning," he wrote. "My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The local football club also sent thoughts and prayers after the attack.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Huntingdon Town FC tonight are with the victims and their families from this evening's local incident," the club wrote on X around 11 p.m. local time Saturday night. "We send our thanks and thoughts to colleagues in the police, ambulance and other agencies supporting this that are also affected."