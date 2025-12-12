Georgia woman hospitalized after attacker hurls corrosive chemical during evening walk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia woman is recovering from devastating injuries after she was doused with a corrosive chemical during an evening walk in Savannah, authorities and family members say.

Ashley Wasielewski, 46, was attacked around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, while walking laps near Forsyth Park. An unknown assailant approached her and suddenly dumped the substance over her, according to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

"This kind of violence has no place in Savannah," Johnson said in a statement. "Our Police Department is treating this case with the highest urgency."

Wasielewski is currently being treated for second- and third-degree burns covering roughly half her body. They cover her scalp, face, hands and legs, her son, Westley Wasielewski, told The Associated Press.

"We don’t know who did it," Westley Wasielewski said. "She doesn’t have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone."

Ashley Wasielewski was walking laps at the park after attending a church Christmas program when she said she noticed a shadow approaching from behind.

As she turned around, the person dumped liquid over her head, according to her friend Connor Milam, AP reported.

"She was instantly like, 'Why are you pouring water on me?' And then her skin started to burn," Milam said. "She looked down, and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming."

Police believe the attacker was a stranger and are urgently searching for a suspect, the AP reported.

Authorities have released a security camera image of a person of interest wearing a dark hoodie.

Detectives are working with the FBI to identify the chemical used in the attack, according to the AP.

"Detectives are actively investigating the motive and circumstances, and while this attack is deeply troubling, there is currently no information indicating a broader or ongoing threat to the public," Johnson said.