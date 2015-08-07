Spain: Interior Ministry says suspected jihadi who fled Spain arrested in Germany

The Spanish Interior Ministry says German police have arrested a suspected jihadi militant who recently fled from Spain.

A statement on the ministry*s website Wednesday said the man, a Moroccan resident of Spain, was arrested Tuesday in the western city of Stuttgart.

The ministry said he had been active in disseminating propaganda for the Islamic State armed group on Internet social networks. It said he had expressed his intention of joining the group in Syria and had urged others to go with him.

The statement said he left Spain following the arrest July 7 of a Spanish woman who allegedly sought to recruit pre-teen girls and teenagers to send to the Islamic State group.

Spain has arrested some 50 suspected jihadi militants and recruiters this year.