South Korea
South Korea signs $130M financial package for Ukraine

Ukraine has received billions of dollars in assistance from multiple nations as its war with Russia rages on

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
South Korea has agreed to provide $130 million in financial aid to Ukraine, days after the country's first lady visited the nation as it continues to battle Russian forces within its borders. 

South Korea's finance ministry said Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko signed the agreement on the package, which will consist of donations and aid loans, during a conference in Seoul, Reuters reported. 

South Korea noted that it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia. 

RUSSIA EVACUATES UKRAINE REGION THAT HOLD'S EUROPE'S LARGEST NUCLEAR PLANT

South Korea and Ukraine

South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an interview with Reuters in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. South Korea and Ukraine have agreed on a $130 million financial package to the war torn nation.  (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

Ukraine has sought military and financial aid from a number of countries as its forces continue to battle the Russian military amid drone, rocket and surface-to-air missile attacks.

The Biden administration provided Ukraine with nearly $40 billion in military aid since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022. 

The latest package is intended to be spent over the coming months or even years to ensure Ukraine's future security needs.

