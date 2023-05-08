Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Russia evacuates Ukraine region that holds Europe's largest nuclear plant

'Mad panic' ensues as Russian forces evacuate area around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Assassination attempt likely a 'false flag operation' by Russia: Robert O'Brien Video

Assassination attempt likely a 'false flag operation' by Russia: Robert O'Brien

Former Trump National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien weighs in on Russia accusing Ukraine of an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin on 'Sunday Night in America.'

The Russian-backed governor of the Ukrainian region where Europe's largest nuclear plant is located reportedly ordered civilian evacuations, including from the city where most plant workers live.

Yegeny Balitsky, the Moscow-installed governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia province, on Friday ordered civilians to leave 18 Russian-occupied communities, including Enerhodar, home to most of the staff at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The move suggested that fighting in the area would intensify. 

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, meanwhile, said Russia prompted a "mad panic" from the city near the contested plant, thousands of cars departed causing five-hour traffic delays, the BBC reported. 

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has spent months trying to persuade Russian and Ukrainian officials to establish a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to prevent the war from causing a radiation leak. Grossi said the evacuation of civilians suggested a further escalation.

UN NUCLEAR CHIEF DISCUSSES UKRAINE NUCLEAR PLANT WITH RUSSIAN OFFICIALS 

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant guarded by Russian soldier

The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog expressed growing anxiety about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, after the governor of the Russia-occupied area ordered the evacuation of a town where most staff lives. (AP Photo/File)

"The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous," Grossi warned Saturday. "We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment. This major nuclear facility must be protected."

More than 1,500 people had been evacuated from two unspecified cities in the region as of Sunday, Balitsky said. The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the evacuation of Enerhodar was underway, the Associated Press reported. 

Moscow's troops seized the plant soon after invading Ukraine last year, but Ukrainian employees have continued to run it during the occupation, at times under extreme duress.

Zaporizhzhia

A member of the International Atomic Energy Agency expert mission tours the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on March 29, 2023. Russia ordered civilian evacuations from the area around the plant over the weekend. (Fredrik Dahl/IAEA/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine has regularly fired at the Russian side of the lines, while Russia has repeatedly shelled Ukrainian-held communities across the Dnieper River. The fighting has intensified as Ukraine prepares to launch a long-promised counteroffensive to reclaim ground taken by Russia.

In a Sunday morning update, the Ukrainian military said Russian forces were also evacuating local Russian passport-holders to the port city of Berdyansk and the town Prymorsk, both on the coast of the Sea of Azov, Reuters reported.

RUSSIA VOWS ON VICTORIA DAY TO CRUSH ‘NEONAZISM’ IN UKRAINE AS ZELENSKYY MARKS WORLD WAR II HOLIDAY 

"The first to be evacuated are those who accepted Russian citizenship in the first months of the occupation," the statement from Ukraine's General staff said. 

Although none of the plant's six reactors are operating because of the war, the station needs a reliable power supply for cooling systems essential to preventing a potentially catastrophic radiation disaster.

Analysts have for months pointed to the southern Zaporizhzhia region as one of the possible targets of Ukraine’s expected spring counteroffensive, speculating that Kyiv’s forces might try to choke off Russia’s "land corridor" to the Crimean Peninsula and split Russian forces in two by pressing on to the Azov Sea coast.

Balitsky said Ukraine's forces had intensified attacks on the area in the past several days.

Ukraine military in region by nuclear plant

Ukrainian servicemen of the Adam tactical group ride a T-64 tank from a front line near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on May 7, 2023. Ukrainian forces are clinging to their position in Bakhmut amid the Russian invasion. (SERGEY SHESTAK/AFP via Getty Images)

Some of the fiercest ongoing fighting is in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces are still clinging to a position on the western outskirts despite Russia trying to take the city for more than nine months.

Russian paramilitary group Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Sunday that his fighters would continue their efforts in Bakhmut, reversing course from his earlier threat made in a viral video with dead bodies in the background that he and his men would withdraw from the region if Moscow did not send more ammunition, Politico reported.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that Moscow's forces had captured two more districts in the city's west and northwest, but provided no further details.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian military shared drone footage in alleging that Russia used phosphorus munitions in its attack against the besieged city of Bakhmut. The BBC reported that while white phosphorus weapons are not banned, "their use in civilian areas is considered a war crime." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement on its website Sunday, Russia's Federal Security Service said it obstructed Ukrainian intelligence's attempt to attack a military airfield in central Russia with drones filled with explosives. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 