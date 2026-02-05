Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

World

US special envoy Witkoff announces US, Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to prisoner swap

The Trump administration has been trying to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Last remaining US-Russia nuclear arms treaty nears expiration Video

Last remaining US-Russia nuclear arms treaty nears expiration

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi and the expiring nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. special presidential envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff announced on Thursday that delegations from the U.S., Ukraine and Russia had agreed to the exchange of hundreds of prisoners.

"Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners — the first such exchange in five months," a Thursday post on X declared. 

"This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive. While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine," the post continued.

WITKOFF SAYS TALKS WITH RUSSIAN ENVOY WERE ‘PRODUCTIVE AND CONSTRUCTIVE’ AMID TRUMP ADMIN'S PEACE PUSH

Steve Witkoff

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff speaks at the IAC National Summit 2026 at The Diplomat Beach Resort on Jan. 15, 2026, in Hollywood, Fla. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

"Discussions will continue, with additional progress anticipated in the coming weeks. We thank the United Arab Emirates for hosting these discussions, and President Donald J. Trump for his leadership in making this agreement possible," the post noted.

President Donald Trump's administration has been aiming to try to help broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

TRUMP SPEAKS WITH CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING ON RANGE OF ISSUES INCLUDING RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on Oct. 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea. ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The president said in a Wednesday Truth Social post that "the War between Russia/Ukraine" was one of the topics during a phone call he had that day with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a Tuesday post on X that he "would urge President Trump to start a process to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles which would be a game changer militarily." 

WITKOFF CELEBRATES ‘NEW DAY IN THE MIDDLE EAST’ AFTER FINAL ISRAELI HOSTAGE IS RETURNED FROM GAZA

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In the coming days and weeks, we must apply more pressure to Putin. Any negotiation that is seen as overly rewarding aggression will set in motion catastrophes all over the world. The opposite is equally true. If negotiations result in a free, strong and independent Ukraine — who had to make concessions — then the world will be far more stable," Graham asserted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue