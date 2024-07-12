South Africa travel guide: Spend your trip with wildlife on unforgettable safaris, magnificent hikes and more

There is surely something for everyone in South Africa.

From hikers, to those fond of magnificent animals, to history buffs, there is something to do on a vacation to South Africa that will satisfy the desires of all travelers.

For your trip, don't forget to pack plenty of lightweight clothing, a protective hat to keep you covered from the hot sun, shoes comfortable to walk in, a rain jacket/poncho, plenty of sunscreen and insect repellent.

You'll also want to have binoculars with you to see wildlife more clearly while at a safe distance away.

Since you'll be doing a lot of walking on your trip, and will want to have things like snacks, water and other essentials with you throughout the day, bring a carry-on bag that doubles as a backpack you can easily carry with you while you're out on a hike or journeying through the savanna.

There is so much to do in South Africa, but here are a handful of highlights to consider for your trip.

Animals known as the Big Five are often spotted by those who visit South Africa, especially on safaris.

The Big Five was a term first coined during the late 1800s, according to National Geographic, and was used to describe the animals hunters found the most dangerous and challenging to hunt on foot.

The term today is used more to describe the iconic animals that tourists are excited to see when they visit South Africa.

The Big Five animals are the lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and buffalo.

If you want a chance to get a glimpse at the Big Five and many other animals on a safari, Kruger National Park is one of the most popular places to go in all of South Africa.

There are all different types of packages offered at Kruger National Park, such as self-driving routes and guided safaris.

Additionally, Kruger National Park offers several different lodging options, where you will be surrounded by wildlife from the moment you wake up until you fall asleep after a busy day.

For breathtaking views, you must visit Table Mountain while in South Africa.

From the mountain's summit, you'll be able to see all of Cape Town below.

To get to the top, you can hike. There are lots of different routes you can take, so there is one suitable for all fitness levels.

Depending on the route you take and your speed, your hike will take around three to five hours, so make sure you have adequate time carved out of your travel plans to complete your journey.

If hiking isn't your thing, or you simply don't have that much time to spend, that doesn't mean you need to pass up this stop.

A popular way to reach the top of Table Mountain is by aerial cableway.

The cableway has been open since 1929 and has attracted more than 30 million visitors since, according to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway website.

It only takes five minutes to get to the top of the mountain. Once you're at the top, enjoy the views and even grab a bite at one of the dining locations at the summit.

After your journey, spend time exploring Cape Town, which includes blissful beaches and the beautiful Cape Winelands.

You can easily spend many days exploring everything Cape Town has to offer.

Hop in the car and take a scenic drive along the Garden Route.

The popular drive is filled with lookout points, national parks, wildlife experiences and exquisite dining.

The Garden Route stretches 124 miles from Mossel Bay to Storms River, according to National Geographic.

There are plenty of places to stop along the route, such as whale-watching in Hermanus, sandy beaches to enjoy time in the sun and spots like the Tsitsikamma Forest, where you can zip line through the trees.

Robben Island is located in Table Bay, north of Cape Town.

Robben Island is best known as the site of the maximum security prison that held Nelson Mandela, according to the Cape Town Tourism website.

On the island, which you can reach by ferry from Cape Town, visitors can see the prison where Mandela spent 18 of his 27 total years behind bars and learn more about his life at the museum located on the island.

Robben Island is also full of wildlife, including penguins and seals.