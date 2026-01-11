Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Netanyahu and Rubio discuss US military intervention in Iran amid ongoing nationwide protests: report

Israel on 'high alert' as anti-regime demonstrations across Iran hit two-week mark

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Trump warns Iran is in ‘big trouble’ amid massive protests Video

Trump warns Iran is in ‘big trouble’ amid massive protests

‘Fox News Live’ anchor Aishah Hasnie discusses Iran’s widespread protests amid economic volatility and previews her new show during ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the possibility of U.S. intervention in Iran, according to a report.

The two leaders spoke by phone Saturday as Israel is on "high alert," preparing for the possibility of U.S. military intervention in Iran, according to Reuters, citing multiple Israeli sources.

The report comes as nationwide anti-regime demonstrations across Iran hit the two-week mark.

On Saturday, the Iranian regime triggered an internet "kill switch" in an apparent effort to conceal alleged abuses by security forces and as protests against it surged nationwide, according to a cybersecurity expert. The blackout reduced internet access to a fraction of normal levels.

KEANE WARNS IRANIAN REGIME TO TAKE TRUMP 'DEAD SERIOUS' ON PROTEST KILLING THREAT AMID ONGOING DEMONSTRATIONS

Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds his end-of-year press conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2025.  (Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

On Sunday, Iran’s parliament speaker warned that the U.S. military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if America strikes the Islamic Republic.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued the threat as lawmakers rushed the dais in the Iranian parliament, shouting, "Death to America!" according to The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump offered support for the protesters on Saturday, writing on Truth Social that "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"

IRANIAN MILITARY LEADER THREATENS PREEMPTIVE ATTACK AFTER TRUMP COMMENTS

Protester holding sign in Tehran on Friday

In this frame grab from video obtained by the AP outside Iran, a masked demonstrator holds a picture of Iran's Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi during a protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, January. 9, 2026. (UGC via AP)

At a news conference Friday, Trump said Iran was facing mounting pressure as unrest spreads across the country.

"Iran’s in big trouble," he said. "It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago. We’re watching the situation very carefully."

The president said the U.S. would respond forcefully if the regime resorts to mass violence. 

"We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts. And that doesn’t mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts," he said.

Protesters set cars on fire in Iran

Protests in Iran intensify for the 12th day. (The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) )

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department and White House for comment.

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey, Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

