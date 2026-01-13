Trump cancels all meetings with Iran, calls on protesters to 'take over' the country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump urged the people of Iran to "take over" the country's institutions on Tuesday, saying he has canceled all meetings with the Iranian regime until its crackdown on unrest ends.

Trump made the announcement on social media, vowing that those responsible for killing anti-regime demonstrators will "pay a big price." Iran had previously claimed it was in contact with U.S. officials amid the protests.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price."

"I have canceled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY," he added.

Since the unrest broke out, Iranian authorities have killed at least 646 protesters, with thousands more deaths expected to be confirmed. Reuters reported the death toll at 2,000, citing an unnamed Iranian official.

The White House confirmed on Monday that Trump was weighing whether to bomb Iran in reaction to the crackdown.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that diplomacy remains Trump’s first option, but that the president "has shown he’s unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary."

"He certainly doesn’t want to see people being killed in the streets of Tehran. And unfortunately that’s something we are seeing right now," she added.

Iranian authorities have used deadly force against anti-regime protesters and have cut off public internet access in an effort to stop images and video from spreading across the globe.

The protests represent the highest level of unrest Iran has seen since nationwide protests against the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of morality police in 2022.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz went so far as to predict an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenie's regime.

"I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime," he told reporters while in India on Tuesday.

"When a regime can only maintain power through violence, then it is effectively at its end. The population is now rising up against this regime," he added.