Slovak president to ask election winner to form government

Slovakia's president says he will ask outgoing Prime Minister Robert Fico, the winner of Saturday's parliamentary election, to try to form a new government.

After campaigning on an anti-migrant ticket, Fico's leftist Smer-Social Democracy won the ballot on Saturday with 28.3 percent of the vote, or 49 seats in the 150-seat Parliament, but will need coalition partners to rule. That's a significant drop in support from the 2012 election when Smer took 44.4 percent and was able to govern alone.

President Andrej Kiska says he will ask Fico Tuesday to lead efforts to create a new government after consulting party leaders.

Tough negotiations are expected after a total of eight political parties made it to Parliament.