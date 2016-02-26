Slain Russian opposition leader's daughter faults probe

On the eve of the anniversary of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov's slaying, his daughter says President Vladimir Putin bears some blame for the crime remaining unsolved.

Nemtsov was gunned down on a bridge near the Kremlin just before midnight on Feb. 27, 2015.

Like with other politically motivated cases, Putin has sought to distance himself from the investigation and has said that the public should wait for the outcome of the probe and the trial before drawing any conclusions.

The suspected triggerman was an officer in the security forces of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, but who ordered the killing remains unknown.

Zhanna Nemtsova tells The Associated Press in an interview in London that Putin said he would take the investigation under personal control and no one is satisfied with the result.