World

US envoy Witkoff says high-level Miami talks focused on 'unified Gazan authority' as Israel ceasefire advances

Talks focus on unified Gazan authority and regional integration measures following first phase progress

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Israel kills Hamas leader behind Oct. 7 attacks Video

Israel kills Hamas leader behind Oct. 7 attacks

Israel announced on Saturday that it had killed Ra’ad Sa’ad, a Hamas leader and one of the architects of the Oct. 7 massacre. (Credit: IDF) 

Preparations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan are underway, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. The announcement comes after representatives from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey participated in high-level U.S.-led talks in Miami.

"In our discussions regarding phase two, we emphasized enabling a governing body in Gaza under a unified Gazan authority to protect civilians and maintain public order," Witkoff wrote on X. "We also discussed regional integration measures, including trade facilitation, infrastructure development, and cooperation on energy, water, and other shared resources, as essential to Gaza’s recovery, regional stability, and long-term prosperity."

"We reviewed next steps in the phased implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, underscoring the importance of sequencing, coordination, and effective monitoring in partnership with local Gazan institutions and international partners," Witkoff added.

NETANYAHU ADVISOR EXPRESSES 'DEEP FAITH' IN TRUMP'S GAZA CEASEFIRE PLAN FRAMEWORK APPROACH

Drone view of Gaza

A drone view shows Palestinians walking past the rubble, following Israeli forces' withdrawal from the area, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Gaza City, Oct. 11, 2025.  (Dawoud Abu Alkas/File Photo/Reuters)

In addition to looking forward to the next phase, the group reflected on the implementation of the first part of the ceasefire, which Witkoff said "yielded progress."

During the first phase, humanitarian aid went into the Gaza Strip, hostilities were reduced and there was a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces. Additionally, all living hostages and most deceased hostages were released. The last remaining hostage is Ran Gvili, an Israeli police officer who was killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

Israeli soldiers watch the northern Gaza Strip from southern Israel.

Israeli soldiers watch the northern Gaza Strip from southern Israel, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

1 HOSTAGE REMAINS WITH HAMAS AFTER LATEST BODY IS ID'D

The U.S.-led talks on the second phase of the plan were proceeded by a similar meeting in Cairo, which reportedly included Turkey and Egypt's intelligence chiefs, as well as Qatar's prime minister.

"During the meeting, [they] also agreed to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with the Civil Military Coordination Center to eliminate all obstacles to ensure the continuity of the ceasefire and to prevent further violations," a Turkish source told Reuters, adding that they also discussed countering alleged Israeli ceasefire violations.

gaza strip

Palestinians walk on a street among rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Feb. 17, 2025 (REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa)

The second phase of the deal involves the deployment of an international stabilization force and the development of an international body to govern Gaza. It also includes the disarmament of Hamas. Additionally, Israel will move further from the so-called "yellow line" ahead of the international force taking over, according to The Times of Israel.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

