Rubio reveals shared intelligence prevented possible Hamas attack, discusses international stabilization force

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said that the U.S., Israel and other mediators of the Gaza peace deal had shared intelligence to avoid a possible attack last weekend and would do so going forward.

"We put out a message through State Department, sent it to our mediators as well, about an impending attack, and it didn’t happen," he told reporters while flying from Israel to Qatar. "So that’s the goal here, is ultimately to identify a threat before it happens."

This comes a week after the State Department said it had "credible reports" that Hamas was planning an attack on Palestinian civilians in violation of the agreement.

Rubio said Saturday the U.S. has talked with countries like Qatar, Egypt and Turkey who are interested in contributing to an international stabilization force in the region. He added that Indonesia and Azerbaijan are also interested.

EXCLUSIVE: RUBIO SAYS US-ISRAEL ALLIANCE REMAINS FIRM AS HE HEADS TO QATAR AMID BACKLASH OVER DOHA STRIKES

But, he said, "Many of the countries who want to be a part of it can’t do it without" a United Nations resolution supporting the force.

Rubio also met with President Donald Trump in Qatar ahead of the president's Asian tour.

Vice President JD Vance was also in Israel earlier this week along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner in an attempt to solidify the ceasefire deal, which took effect earlier this month.

TRUMP DIRECTED ENVOY TO WARN QATAR AHEAD OF 'UNFORTUNATE' ISRAELI STRIKE, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

Next week, Rubio said the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, is expected to travel to Israel as well.

Trump thanked Qatar for their part in helping secure the peace deal while meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thanimet and Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This should be an enduring peace," Trump told reporters of the deal.

His visit to Qatar was part of a refueling stop before heading on to Asia.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.