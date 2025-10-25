Expand / Collapse search
Marco Rubio

Rubio reveals shared intelligence prevented possible Hamas attack, discusses international stabilization force

The Secretary of State confirmed a coordinated effort prevented a possible assault on Palestinian civilians in Gaza

By Brie Stimson Fox News
Trump meets with Qatari officials while en route to Asia Video

Trump meets with Qatari officials while en route to Asia

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports on President Donald Trump’s goals during his trip in Asia and a much anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on ‘Fox Report.’ 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said that the U.S., Israel and other mediators of the Gaza peace deal had shared intelligence to avoid a possible attack last weekend and would do so going forward. 

"We put out a message through State Department, sent it to our mediators as well, about an impending attack, and it didn’t happen," he told reporters while flying from Israel to Qatar. "So that’s the goal here, is ultimately to identify a threat before it happens."

This comes a week after the State Department said it had "credible reports" that Hamas was planning an attack on Palestinian civilians in violation of the agreement.

Rubio said Saturday the U.S. has talked with countries like Qatar, Egypt and Turkey who are interested in contributing to an international stabilization force in the region. He added that Indonesia and Azerbaijan are also interested.

EXCLUSIVE: RUBIO SAYS US-ISRAEL ALLIANCE REMAINS FIRM AS HE HEADS TO QATAR AMID BACKLASH OVER DOHA STRIKES

Marco Rubio speaks in front of troops in Israel on Friday

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media after visiting the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Southern Israel on Friday.  (Fadel Senna/Pool Photo via AP)

But, he said, "Many of the countries who want to be a part of it can’t do it without" a United Nations resolution supporting the force.

Rubio also met with President Donald Trump in Qatar ahead of the president's Asian tour.

Vice President JD Vance was also in Israel earlier this week along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner in an attempt to solidify the ceasefire deal, which took effect earlier this month.

TRUMP DIRECTED ENVOY TO WARN QATAR AHEAD OF 'UNFORTUNATE' ISRAELI STRIKE, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

Trump with the erir of Qatar

Reporters look on as President Donald Trump, seated center, meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, seated left, and Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, seated right, aboard Air Force One at Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Next week, Rubio said the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, is expected to travel to Israel as well.

Trump thanked Qatar for their part in helping secure the peace deal while meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thanimet and Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

A military vehicle maneuvers in Gaza

A military vehicle maneuvers in Gaza as seen from the Israeli side of the border on Friday.  (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

"This should be an enduring peace," Trump told reporters of the deal.

His visit to Qatar was part of a refueling stop before heading on to Asia.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 

