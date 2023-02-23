Seven killed in Brazilian pool hall massacre after losers mocked: video

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO



A horrific video showed two men open fire on a group and kill seven people, including a 12-year-old girl at a Brazilian pool hall, reportedly for being mocked after losing two games in a row.

"The way it happened, it is clear that some victims may not even have been involved with the game that was taking place at the establishment," Police Lt. Romening dos Santos Silva said, according to multiple media outlets.

Police say the shooters are Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, 30, and Ezequias Souza Ribeiro, 27, and they are still on the run.

The men allegedly lost two consecutive games in Sinop City, in the state of Mato Grosso on Tuesday.

Graphic surveillance video from the scene showed one of the men line victims up against a wall at gunpoint while his companion grabbed a shotgun from a pickup truck.

Within a few seconds, the man with the pump-action shotgun began his terrifying assault, shooting people at point-blank range. He appeared to pick his targets one by one as the other man joined in with his handgun.

As some victims immediately collapsed to the ground, others scrambled for their lives.

"On their way out, the killers grab small amounts of cash on pool tables, as well as a woman’s purse," The New York Post reports.

Six people who died instantly have been identified as Larissa Frasao de Almeida, 12, Orisberto Pereira Sousa, 38, Adriano Balbinote, 46, Getulio Rodrigues Frasao Junior, 36, Josue Ramos Tenorio, 48, and Maciel Bruno de Andrade Costa, 35.

The seventh victim, Elizeu Santos da Silva, 47, was later pronounced dead.