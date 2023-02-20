Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brazil
Published

Deluge in Brazil kills at least 36 people as dozens are missing

In the city of Sao Sebastiao alone, 35 people have been reported dead so far

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Flooding killed at least 36 people in Brazil following a huge weekend downpour, and hundreds of rescuers spent Monday searching for survivors of landslides and flooding.

The weather event happened along the coast of Brazil's southern state Sao Paulo. 

In the city of Sao Sebastiao alone, 35 people were reported dead. In neighboring Ubatuba, a 7-year-old girl was killed.

The disaster took place in an area famous for beaches flanked by mountains and prompted Carnival festivities cancelations in many cities. 

POLICE CONFIRM BODY FOUND IN RIVER THAT OF MISSING MOM NICOLA BULLEY

  • Debris on the side of a hill with a man climbing through.
    Image 1 of 3

    Residents searched for loved ones after flooding triggered deadly landslides near Juquehy beach in Sao Sebastiao, Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

  • Rescuers looking through debris.
    Image 2 of 3

    Rescue workers searched for survivors after flooding triggered the landslides.  (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

  • Exposed hillside after a landslide.
    Image 3 of 3

    A hillside was exposed after flooding triggered the landslides near Juquehy beach. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas is said to have told a television network that 40 people are missing. Nearly 800 are reported homeless and 1,730 are displaced, according to a statement from his office. 

Local television footage shows homes so badly flooded only their roofs are visible. Residents could be spotted using small boats to carry items and people to elevated positions. 

"It was very quick. Either you run or you die," a woman who gave only her first name, Mailsa, said. "It’s not possible to take anything, only your life, which is the most important thing."

RUSSIA MUTED ON BIDEN'S UKRAINE VISIT, MOSTLY VIEWED AS 'THEATRICS', EXPERT

  • A man carrying his luggage after being forced out of his from from the destruction.
    Image 1 of 3

    Residents left their homes after flooding triggered deadly landslides. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

  • Residents walking down the road with their luggage.
    Image 2 of 3

    Area residents faced subsequent damage to personal property and life as a result of the flooding. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

  • Arial view of mud spilling into town after a mudslide.
    Image 3 of 3

    Entire homes were washed away, according to some photos of the destruction. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Precipitation in Sao Sebastiao had surpassed 23.6 inches during a 24-hour period over the weekend, among the largest such downpours ever in such a short period in Brazil.

The affected area, on the northern coast of Sao Paulo state, is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in big cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 